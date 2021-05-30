When Embiid wasn’t showing Washington the proper way to make threes (he went 3 for 4), he was pump-faking center Daniel Gafford, then spiking home a dunk. The Wizards tried single coverage on Embiid, and second-year player Rui Hachimura must have taken that literally: Even though he was under the rim, he gave up on the play, leaving a scrambling Gafford to commit a foul from behind. Embiid ate up the one-on-one defense for 36 points on 14-for-18 shooting.