But if the NBA wanted to hurry this thing along, do away with the formalities and get to the good stuff already, the 76ers should just skip the line straight to the Eastern Conference finals.
They’re too dominant. Too determined. And just too doggone good for this bracket, as the Wizards have learned so well over the past three games.
“They’re championship ready right now,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said after his team’s 132-103 dismantling Saturday night at Capital One Arena.
Technically, the eighth-seeded Wizards still have at least one more game against the top-seeded 76ers. Truthfully, they’ll be booking their summer vacation plans in no time to begin an uncertain postseason.
This reality seemed all but certain Saturday night when the Wizards — despite their star backcourt teaming up for big performances — led for all of 12 seconds after an Alex Len dunk made it 6-4, then immediately were burned for a 26-8 run.
Russell Westbrook nursed his bum ankle back to health and had a triple-double (26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists), and the 76ers still outperformed Washington in rebounds (51 to 41) and assists (31 to 18) by wide margins.
Bradley Beal continued certifying his all-NBA credentials by scoring 25 points against one of the league’s top defenses, and Washington still lost by 29.
The arena sound system played a constant hum of fake crowd noise, yet 76ers fans still treated the District as though it were South Philly, cheering for the wrong team and chanting “M-V-P!” for Joel Embiid.
“Bring the brooms out!” one fan crowed, fist-bumping fellow Philadelphians while leaving Section 108 with 3:44 remaining. The Wizards loyalists were a bit less rowdy as they made their early exits.
In this brief postseason, we have written how Washington needed Davis Bertans to shoot the lights out and the Wizards need a healthy Westbrook to have a chance against Philadelphia.
So, about that.
Those words were wishful but wrong. As the plucky but overmatched No. 8 seed, the Wizards have no answer for the championship-minded 76ers. Neither will the Hawks, nor the Knicks, whichever team advances.
There’s a reason Philadelphia is the best team in the East. Check that — there are many reasons.
When Embiid wasn’t showing Washington the proper way to make threes (he went 3 for 4), he was pump-faking center Daniel Gafford, then spiking home a dunk. The Wizards tried single coverage on Embiid, and second-year player Rui Hachimura must have taken that literally: Even though he was under the rim, he gave up on the play, leaving a scrambling Gafford to commit a foul from behind. Embiid ate up the one-on-one defense for 36 points on 14-for-18 shooting.
“Night in and night out, he’s not just going to lay down and let me do what I want,” Gafford said, “or not come at me.”
When Embiid wasn’t cupping a hand to his ear to hear the cheers, Danny Green was dizzying the Wizards’ perimeter defense. The plan was to force Green to put the ball on the court, but his catch-and-shoot release created quick threes (five in all) off passes.
But what makes Philly truly special? We’re almost 600 words into this story and we haven’t even gotten to Ben Simmons’s playmaking (nine assists), Tobias Harris’s all-around game (defending and scoring) and an entire starting lineup that has shot better than 50 percent in the series.
“They’re hot,” Brooks said. “They put you in some positions with Embiid and Simmons. They can pass over double teams, they can pass over defenses, and Harris, I don’t know if there’s a better third [player] that does what he does.”
The 76ers’ dominance has Washington on the ropes and Beal searching for confidence. After the game, he reflected on never having been down 3-0 in a series. But he found a silver lining: “The positive of it, it’s happened before. It’s happened in history.”
Not exactly. No team in NBA playoff history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series, although three forced a Game 7 and lost.
As for the Wizards, who must decide whether to re-sign Brooks and search for a third star, they’ll make for a tidy asterisk on the 76ers’ romp to the conference finals. At least they got a front-row seat to witness the best team in the East.