Davis remained in the game until halftime, then lingered on the court and slowly made his way to the locker room. Kyle Kuzma replaced Davis in the second-half starting lineup, and the Lakers announced midway through the third period that Davis would not return. Davis recorded six points on 2-for-9 shooting in 19 minutes, with four rebounds and three assists.
Davis’s injury loomed as the clear turning point of Game 4, as the Lakers squandered an 11-point first-half lead and fell behind by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter. The Staples Center crowd spent most of the second half in a nervous hush, and the Lakers’ offense sputtered without its second-leading scorer. LeBron James led the Lakers with 25 points (on 10-for-21 shooting), 12 rebounds and six assists.
Phoenix capitalized on Davis’s absence thanks to six different players scoring in double figures. Chris Paul, who has been playing through a right shoulder injury suffered in Game 1, posted 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting and added nine assists to help even the series at two games apiece.
After enjoying near-perfect health last season and playing in all 21 of the Lakers’ playoff games in the bubble, Davis appeared in just 36 of 72 games this season. Los Angeles was 23-13 with him in the lineup and 19-17 without him.
Davis’s status for Game 5, set for Tuesday in Phoenix, remains unclear.