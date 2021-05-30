Follow along for live updates.
What to know
- Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
- Time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern time.
- TV: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on NBCSN then moves to NBC from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Streaming: NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.
Here’s how the 33-car field lines up
Thirty-three cars make up the field for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, with Scott Dixon in the pole position and Takuma Sato, the winner of the 2020 race last August, 15th.
Swiss driver Simona de Silverstro, the only woman in the field, is in the 33rd spot.
Here’s how they will line up:
1. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
2. Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, Honda
3. Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
4. Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
5. Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
6. Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Honda
8. Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
9. Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
10. Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Honda
11. Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
12. Pato O'Ward, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
13. Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coye Racing with Rick Ware Racing, Honda
14. Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet
15. Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
16. James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport, Honda
17. Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, Chevrolet
18. Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
19. Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
20. Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
21. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet
22. JR Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet
23. Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
24. Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet
25. Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco and Curb-Agajanian, Honda
26. Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Chevrolet
27. Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet
28. Stefan Wilson, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, Honda
29. Max Chilton, Carlin, Chevrolet
30. Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet
31. Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet
32. Will Power, Team Penske, Chevrolet
33. Simona de Silverstro, Paretta Autosport, Chevrolet
Takuma Sato hopes to repeat and get a real celebration
Takuma Sato will attempt to repeat as the Indianapolis 500 champion, hoping that this time he’ll be greeted by the roar of a late-May throng of fans.
Last year’s race was moved to August and took place without fans in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway because of the coronavirus pandemic and Sato won under a caution flag, holding off Scott Dixon. He and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team he drives for held a quiet celebration.
“It was kind of a crushing thing in a lot of ways, but yet we had a race and it was a great race,” Bobby Rahal told the Associated Press. “It was too bad we couldn’t share it with people live, at least with spectators, but it’s great coming back, great to see people.”
Sato was deprived of the celebration in Japan that marked his 2017 Indy 500 victory and the acknowledgment of success in the United States.
Sato, who has won six IndyCar races, battled Dario Franchitti in the last lap of the 2012 race, spinning out as he attempted to pass and hit the wall.
“Without that, I wouldn’t have achieved ’17 and ’20, probably,” Sato said. “It was the first time I realized how hard it was to win that race. The first 100, 150 laps, going into Turn 1, it is completely different from the last lap. To compete and win the race, you need to be there to experience it. At the same time, I proved I could be there.”