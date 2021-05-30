The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 will welcome up to 135,000 fans to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, a crowd that represents 40 percent capacity. It will be the largest crowd at a sports event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-car field includes nine past winners and promising youngsters such as Colton Herta, the 21-year-old winner of the 2021 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Scott Dixon, who won the race in 2008, has the pole position for the fourth time in his career.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know

  • Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
  • Time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern time.
  • TV: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on NBCSN then moves to NBC from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Streaming: NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.
4:02 p.m.
Here’s how the 33-car field lines up

By Cindy Boren

Thirty-three cars make up the field for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, with Scott Dixon in the pole position and Takuma Sato, the winner of the 2020 race last August, 15th.

Swiss driver Simona de Silverstro, the only woman in the field, is in the 33rd spot.

Here’s how they will line up:

1. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

2. Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, Honda

3. Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

4. Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

5. Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

6. Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Honda

8. Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

9. Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

10. Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Honda

11. Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

12. Pato O'Ward, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

13. Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coye Racing with Rick Ware Racing, Honda

14. Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet

15. Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

16. James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport, Honda

17. Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, Chevrolet

18. Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

19. Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

20. Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

21. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet

22. JR Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet

23. Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

24. Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet

25. Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco and Curb-Agajanian, Honda

26. Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Chevrolet

27. Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet

28. Stefan Wilson, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, Honda

29. Max Chilton, Carlin, Chevrolet

30. Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet

31. Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet

32. Will Power, Team Penske, Chevrolet

33. Simona de Silverstro, Paretta Autosport, Chevrolet

3:32 p.m.
Takuma Sato hopes to repeat and get a real celebration

By Cindy Boren

Takuma Sato will attempt to repeat as the Indianapolis 500 champion, hoping that this time he’ll be greeted by the roar of a late-May throng of fans.

Last year’s race was moved to August and took place without fans in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway because of the coronavirus pandemic and Sato won under a caution flag, holding off Scott Dixon. He and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team he drives for held a quiet celebration.

“It was kind of a crushing thing in a lot of ways, but yet we had a race and it was a great race,” Bobby Rahal told the Associated Press. “It was too bad we couldn’t share it with people live, at least with spectators, but it’s great coming back, great to see people.”

Sato was deprived of the celebration in Japan that marked his 2017 Indy 500 victory and the acknowledgment of success in the United States.

Sato, who has won six IndyCar races, battled Dario Franchitti in the last lap of the 2012 race, spinning out as he attempted to pass and hit the wall.

“Without that, I wouldn’t have achieved ’17 and ’20, probably,” Sato said. “It was the first time I realized how hard it was to win that race. The first 100, 150 laps, going into Turn 1, it is completely different from the last lap. To compete and win the race, you need to be there to experience it. At the same time, I proved I could be there.”