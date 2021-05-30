All of that out-of-nowhere marksmanship made it harder for opponents to sag off him, which in turn gave him more space to drive and get to the rim or find open teammates. His misfiring ways in the playoffs, though, have coincided with an Atlanta game plan that gives him very little breathing room. The Hawks have long, agile forwards John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela, and by playing defense at least as well as the Knicks have in the series, Atlanta has negated what was thought to be New York’s biggest advantage.