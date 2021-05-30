Along the way, Randle’s struggles have raised questions about whether his unexpected leap this season was something of a mirage. At the very least, it appears that the seventh-year player, who torched the Hawks in the regular season, has been exposed in the playoffs as miscast in the role of No. 1 option on a would-be contender.
“I have to be a lot better,” Randle said after Sunday’s game. “It’s all a learning experience to continue to get better individually, and to continue to get better as a team.”
“Misses and makes really don’t matter,” added the former Los Angeles Laker and New Orleans Pelican, who joined the Knicks last season and is playing in his first postseason. Of his Game 4 performance, he said, “I think I have something to build off.”
The Knicks’ 3-1 deficit is hardly all Randle’s fault. New York’s No. 2 option all season, second-year player RJ Barrett, also shot poorly in the first three games before a somewhat better outing Sunday. The Knicks’ offense has been heavily reliant on the surprisingly strong play of 32-year-old point guard Derrick Rose, as well as two other veteran perimeter players, Reggie Bullock and Alec Burks.
Coach Tom Thibodeau, many analysts’ choice as the NBA coach of the year, has come under criticism during the playoffs for some of his lineup decisions and for failing to target Atlanta’s Trae Young, who is generally thought to be a liability on defense. Young’s offensive prowess, meanwhile, has been on full display; the third-year guard is the second player in NBA history to lead his team in points and assists in each of his first four postseason games.
In other words, Young has given the Hawks exactly what they have come to expect from their star. Randle has not done the same for the Knicks, and if his team loses Game 5 while he again underwhelms, it will provide a sour ending to what was a remarkable season at Madison Square Garden.
If nothing close to an all-star campaign was expected from Randle this season, even less was expected of the long-woeful Knicks. Instead, they went 41-31 and finished a stunning fourth in the Eastern Conference, while Randle joined Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Nikola Jokic, Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only NBA players to average at least 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists over a full season. His value over replacement player mark jumped from to 126th in the league last season at 0.9 to 3.8, good for ninth in the NBA.
Randle, who had never before averaged over 3.6 assists, came into his own as a playmaker, but his shooting might have been the most eye-opening development. After hitting 29.5 percent of his three-point shots over his first six seasons, Randle drained 41.1 percent this season. On two-pointers from 15 to 19 feet — shots defenses are usually happy to concede — he went from 36.7 last season to 44.9 percent in 2020-21 (per NBA.com).
All of that out-of-nowhere marksmanship made it harder for opponents to sag off him, which in turn gave him more space to drive and get to the rim or find open teammates. His misfiring ways in the playoffs, though, have coincided with an Atlanta game plan that gives him very little breathing room. The Hawks have long, agile forwards John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela, and by playing defense at least as well as the Knicks have in the series, Atlanta has negated what was thought to be New York’s biggest advantage.
If it weren’t for some uncharacteristically poor three-point shooting by the Hawks in a Game 2 loss, they might already have wrapped up a sweep. The Knicks, however, could take some solace in returning from Atlanta to the Garden, where they almost won the first two games.
“I love our chances,” Randle said of his confidence in a season-prolonging win in Wednesday’s Game 5. He added that “the biggest thing for me is to be more decisive.”
Thibodeau echoed that assessment, telling reporters of Randle, “As long as he’s making quick decisions, good things are going to happen. … As he goes through things, he always gets better and better.”
The Knicks’ issue is that they no longer have time for incremental progress from Randle as he adjusts to the heightened pressure, intensity and tailored schemes of the playoffs. After becoming just the second NBA player to win the most improved award in his seventh season or later, he needs to summon that regular season form if New York is to get to a seventh game vs. Atlanta.
Otherwise, the Knicks will be left with a feel-good season that ended with an ominous sense that they still lack a true difference-maker when it matters most.