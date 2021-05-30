“We had a rough fall, and we know there was a bunch of things going on in the spring,” Virginia midfielder John Fox said. “... We’re just extremely grateful to be here. We want every single player to ever play at Virginia to be one of the last two teams practicing on the Sunday before Memorial Day.”
The Cavaliers are seeking their seventh national title. Virginia had a junior-laden roster in 2019, and it seemed heading into that season that it was built to resurface as a national power the following year.
Instead, the Cavaliers arrived a season early, knocking off Yale for their first title since 2011. Many of the holdovers from that team — attackman Matt Moore, midfielder Dox Aitken, defender Jared Conners and goalie Alex Rode among them — still play crucial roles.
But it’s not merely the veterans who have Virginia on the cusp of becoming the first repeat champion since Duke in 2013 and 2014. Redshirt freshman Connor Shellenberger has eight goals and five assists in the Cavaliers’ past two victories. Freshman Cole Kastner has become a crucial part of Virginia’s close defense. Junior midfielder Grayson Sallade, who was limited to seven games two years ago, had eight groundballs in Saturday’s semifinal defeat of North Carolina.
“I’m seeing some poise and experience coming from the older guys, but these young pups are flying around making plays, too,” Coach Lars Tiffany said. “There’s definitely a benefit to having been here before, but I’m really enjoying seeing new faces and new men step up and making big plays. It’s not just Matt Moore and Dox Aitken and Ian Laviano continuing what they did two years ago.”
Maryland hasn’t played in the season’s final game quite as recently — Virginia knocked it out in the 2019 quarterfinals — but the Terps are plenty accustomed to playing deep into May. Monday brings Maryland’s sixth national title game appearance since 2011. It’s the first since the Terps ended a 42-year title drought in 2017, when they knocked off Ohio State on a chilly, overcast New England holiday afternoon — similar to the one expected Monday at Rentschler Field.
This matchup gives Maryland the opportunity to close out the first undefeated season in Division I since Virginia went 17-0 in 2006. Maryland’s most recent unbeaten season was in 1973, when it went 10-0.
Coach John Tillman said Sunday that he occasionally forgets the Terps have yet to lose, or that Maryland has won all 17 of goalie Logan McNaney’s starts dating from last season. It’s a grounded approach perfectly suited to Tillman’s methodical nature, and it’s one the Terps have seemed to adopt especially well this year.
“This team has been so businesslike and so focused that we’ve never really had to worry about them having an inflated ego or be arrogant or entitled,” Tillman said. “They were just very businesslike, and I think a lot of that comes from our senior class being very dialed in.”
Much of it stems from Maryland’s key cogs on offense. Tewaaraton Award finalist Jared Bernhardt, who has set single-season school records for goals (69) and points (94) after returning for a fifth year, and fellow attackman Logan Wisnauskas (36 goals, 30 assists) have thrived in a season when there has been little to do in their free time beyond concentrating on lacrosse.
That has translated to how Maryland views this weekend, which began with Saturday’s demolition of Duke in the Final Four.
“We came here to play two games, so it’s definitely taking care of business,” Wisnauskas said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
So has Virginia, which now knows how championship weekend normally goes — with a banquet and media obligations, among other things — and how it unfolds with pandemic protocols in place.
“I really think it’s just another game on our schedule,” Moore said. “I know this weekend is big, but there’s really no outside things we have to do. A lot of down time, a lot of just hanging out in the hotel. I think it’s like any away game where you come and stay in your hotel room and do your thing the day before and wake up and go to the game.”
But after Monday’s game, someone will be hoisting a trophy.
More from The Post: