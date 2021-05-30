The decisive blow was Avisaíl García’s two-run homer in the first inning. The cleanup hitter’s 10th blast of the season was all the support Woodruff needed; in seven innings, the right-hander surrendered two hits and two walks while striking out 10. Brad Boxberger worked the eighth, and Josh Hader logged his 12th save in as many opportunities to push the Nationals (21-28) further into the National League East basement.
“I was able to execute some pitches all day long, except for that pitch to García,” Scherzer said. “That’s the difference in the ballgame. You knew runs were going to be at a premium, and [I] made a mistake in terms of sequencing against him and paid for it. Wish I would have been better.”
After Milwaukee took both halves of a split doubleheader Saturday, Washington did not get its first hit Sunday until Kyle Schwarber’s single to lead off the fifth. The inning concluded when Andrew Stevenson drove a pitch that center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. caught steps in front of the wall.
The Nationals, who have scored three runs in this four-game skid, had other opportunities. They stranded two runners in the sixth when Josh Bell flied out to left. They left Starlin Castro on second in the eighth when Juan Soto grounded out. And Washington threatened Hader when Turner singled to start the ninth, but he ended up the fifth and final runner the Nationals left on base as Milwaukee (28-25) completed a three-game sweep.
“[Woodruff] was good, real good,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “That being said, we hit some balls hard. I thought the ball [Stevenson] hit was a homer. Just wasn’t the right day for it. … I’ve seen those balls leave the ballpark when it’s warm out.”
Scherzer was every bit Woodruff’s equal after the first inning. He retired the final 11 hitters he faced and allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out 10 in six innings. It was Scherzer’s third game of the season with at least 10 strikeouts.
Three relievers followed with varying results. Kyle Finnegan walked three in the seventh but did not allow a run. Wander Suero was perfect in the eighth, but Austin Voth surrendered a solo homer to Omar Narváez in the ninth.
“I’m not going to say as soon as I give up a run I’m going to lose,” said Scherzer, whose record fell to 4-4. “I have confidence in my teammates and what they’re going to be able to do. Look, you’ve got to rise to the occasion. You’ve got to match it, especially when you’re going up against Woodruff.”
The Nationals’ final home game of the month brought mixed news on the injury front. Reliever Will Harris will be out for most, if not all, of the rest of the season after electing to have surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, a disorder that occurs when blood vessels or nerves are compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib. The procedure is scheduled for Friday, Martinez said.
Center fielder Victor Robles was the designated hitter for Class AA Harrisburg in Sunday’s game at Bowie. He was eligible to come off the injured list Sunday to test his sprained right ankle, but sloppy field conditions delayed his return. It was unclear whether Robles will accompany the team to Atlanta as it begins a nine-game road trip Monday that also includes games against Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.
Martinez said Luis García’s MRI exam was negative after the infielder left before the third inning Saturday afternoon with severe cramping in his right hamstring. García was helped off the field with the assistance of the athletic training staff. García was optioned to Class AAA Rochester after Sunday’s game.
“I think the atmosphere in the clubhouse now is go on to the Braves, go on to the Phillies,” Bell said. “We have big baseball games ahead of us. If we can turn this around right now in the division, it couldn’t be a better time. Just got to shower it off and keep pushing forward.”
