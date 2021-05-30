“I spoke to him for a while [Saturday], and I think it’s the right thing to do at this point,” Martinez said. “He tried to pitch for us, and the hand swelling thing was frustrating to him. So I told him, ‘Hey, if it was me, I’d go ahead and have the surgery, but it’s your decision.’ And he chose to do that.”
Thoracic outlet syndrome occurs when blood vessels or nerves in the space between the collarbone and the first rib (the thoracic outlet) are compressed, creating pain in the shoulder and neck area as well as numbness in the fingers. Common causes include physical trauma or repetition from job- or sports-related activities.
Harris initially felt discomfort during a spring training appearance in March, when swelling that had occurred in the hand in recent seasons worsened. There was additional pressure on his index and middle fingers, causing soreness.
The issue lingered, so the Nationals sent Harris to a doctor in West Palm Beach, Fla., who diagnosed him with a blood clot in his arm. The Nationals sought a second opinion and sent him to a specialist in St. Louis who found the blood clot — and the possibility of thoracic outlet syndrome — was a misdiagnosis.
Harris’s decision to have surgery continues the shuffling of the Nationals’ pitching staff, which has starter Erick Fedde sidelined after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Reliever Tanner Rainey also missed time as a close contact of Fedde, but he returned this past week.
