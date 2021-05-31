Earlier in the playoffs, during which the NBA has welcomed varying amounts of fans after staging last year’s postseason and much of this season without them amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 76ers banned a fan from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center after the Washington Wizards’ Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him. The New York Knicks banned a fan from Madison Square Garden after a video appeared to show him spitting in the direction of the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, and the Utah Jazz banned three fans for what the team and players said were racist and vulgar comments toward the parents of the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant.