“The Brazilian government demonstrated agility and decision-making capacity at a fundamental moment for South American football,” CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement. “Brazil is experiencing a moment of stability, it has proven infrastructure and accumulated experience and to organize a competition of this magnitude ”
Argentina is experiencing one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. The country has the third-most infections and the fourth-most deaths per 100,000 residents in the past week.
Despite a record surge in daily cases and deaths, Argentine President Alberto Fernández offered to stage the entire tournament in his country last week following CONMEBOL’s May 20 decision to remove Colombia, which continues to grapple with protests against president Iván Duque related to its own outbreak.
The risk of holding the tournament in Argentina led some players to speak out, including Uruguayan star Luis Suarez, who on Friday told reporters, “We have to give priority to the health of human beings.”
The tournament, which is set to be played June 13 through July 10, was initially scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic forced its postponement. CONMEBOL rejected Colombia’s request for another rescheduling earlier this month.
This year’s Copa América would have been the first hosted by two countries. That dynamic offered the opportunity for a new format where 10 teams would be split evenly in each host country, and the top four in each group would advance to the knockout stage. The final was originally set to be played in Colombia. Group A features Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, and Group B includes Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.
Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts, and Australia, were scheduled to compete as international guests but both withdrew in February because of scheduling conflicts. South American teams have already started training for the tournament and World Cup qualifiers, which start this week.
The tournament relocation comes as many South American countries endure rising daily cases and deaths, and some struggle with slow vaccine rollouts.
Of the 10 countries with the world’s most daily cases and deaths per 100,000 residents this past week, six are South American. Argentina is third in daily cases and fourth in deaths; Brazil is ninth in daily cases and seventh in deaths.
The continuing pandemic has also affected club soccer, where Argentine powerhouse River Plate recently defeated Colombia’s Independiente Santa Fe despite missing 20 players because of the outbreak.