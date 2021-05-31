The French Open and its clay surface of red-brick dust have always been a hurdle for Osaka, who has never been alone in that dynamic. In four appearances at Roland Garros, she has reached the third round thrice and the first round once, in drastic contrast to the two hard-court Grand Slam tournaments, in which she has won two each of the U.S. Open and Australian Open while still only 23 years old.
In the run-up to this French Open, she had fielded press-conference questions about her past difficulties, as well as doubts expressed by a family member, according to an online post from her sister, Mari, a retired tour player who reached a ranking of No. 280. All of it led Naomi Osaka to announce in late May that she would forgo news conferences in Paris because of “mental health,” as she termed it.
When she went through with that after her first-round match, she was fined $15,000, with further fines looming as she advanced.
This comes from a player who has spoken often of trying to temper her unrealistic expectations of herself. After she won the 2018 U.S. Open at age 20 and the 2019 Australian Open at 21, she began a dip to results that might seem lofty for others but not for herself. She stalled in the third round of the 2019 French, the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon, the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open and the third round of the 2020 Australian Open.
Then came the pandemic, after which she won the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2021 Australian Open, while not traveling to the 2020 French Open, which happened in September after the U.S. Her wins in New York and Melbourne deepened a statistic most unusual: In 19 career Grand Slams, she has either won the tournament or lost by the fourth round, meaning she is 12-0 lifetime in quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
“I mean, honestly I don’t sleep during Grand Slams,” she said at the 2020 U.S. Open. “I guess I’m going to try to sleep [before the final]. It’s probably going to look like me lying in my bed with my eyes open, trying to will myself just to go to sleep.”
