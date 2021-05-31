But then take, on the other hand, that Trea Turner had four strikeouts, that reliever Kyle Finnegan let a slim deficit grow in the sixth, that Juan Soto reached base three times and, in the end, was not supported by the teammates who’ve waited for him to break out.
Some of that was an unwanted change of pace. Other parts, such as a lined single for Soto or Ross salvaging what began as a terrible outing, were bright spots, however faint. But it all amounted to the Nationals’ fifth consecutive loss. They are 21-29 and sinking deeper into last place in the National League East.
The gap between series — a day, sometimes two — can be a reset of sorts. The Nationals switched cities when they flew out of Washington on Sunday night, following a three-game sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers. They optioned infielder Luis García back to Class AAA Rochester and activated center fielder Victor Robles from the injured list. They changed from white to blue uniforms. They shook up their routines.
But by 5:45 p.m. Monday, about a half-hour into the game, they looked like the exact same team that had stumbled through the previous week. Once Josh Harrison singled and Soto walked with one out in the first, Josh Bell was in a 3-0 count against Braves starter Charlie Morton. He swung, connecting with an inside fastball, but popped it up to left. The next batter, Kyle Schwarber, struck out on three pitches. Then Ross put himself in a mess.
Ross had trended down since starting the year with 12 scoreless innings. That made Monday’s first inning even more concerning. He yielded a leadoff single to Ronald Acuña Jr., a tapper against the shift, and sprayed four balls to walk Freddie Freeman. Ross was then ahead of Ozzie Albies, the Braves’ third batter, and threw four straight balls to walk him, too.
None of those eight balls were particularly close. A sacrifice fly and another check-swing single put Atlanta ahead 3-0. Ross mixed in another walk. He limped out of the inning, having logged 31 pitches, and was soon tagged by Acuña’s solo homer in the second. But from then on, with the bad part out of his system, Ross retired the final nine batters he faced and notched six of his seven strikeouts. He finished with 22 whiffs on 87 pitches. He offered the chance at a comeback, and the offense almost took it.
Last time out: The Nationals’ bats remain absent, and one Max Scherzer miscue yields a fourth straight loss
The Nationals entered having scored two or fewer runs in 20 of 49 games. They also had scored two or fewer runs in five of their past six games, losing all five. Those numbers made the early deficit feel like a mountain. And it almost felt like a mirage when, in the fourth, they began cutting into it.
First, Soto worked his second walk. After that, Bell fell behind 0-2, appearing a bit off-balance, before mashing a high fastball into the left-center seats. The dugout stirred into a quick celebration. Manager Dave Martinez pounded his right fist on the padded rail. And to cap the inning, Ross poked a two-out, two-strike single that brought in Starlin Castro from third. Castro had walked and advanced on Yan Gomes’s opposite-field single and Andrew Stevenson’s grounder. Ross capped the rally with his fifth hit and third RBI of the season.
Washington had some life. The challenge, though, was turning that into a much-needed win. Castro lined out to left with two on in the fifth. The effort was not helped by Turner’s four punchouts, on two low curveballs from Morton, a high fastball from Morton and a low slider from reliever Luke Jackson. The fourth one stranded Gomes at third in the sixth, but only after pinch hitter Yadiel Hernandez hit a grounder instead of a flyball with one out.
The Braves extended their lead with three singles off Finnegan in the sixth. A second multi-run push for the Nationals was out of the question. Instead, after teasing that they were something other than their recent selves, their finish was rinse and repeat.
