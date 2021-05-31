None of those eight balls were particularly close. A sacrifice fly and another check-swing single put Atlanta ahead 3-0. Ross mixed in another walk. He limped out of the inning, having logged 31 pitches, and was soon tagged by Acuña’s solo homer in the second. But from then on, with the bad part out of his system, Ross retired the final nine batters he faced and notched six of his seven strikeouts. He finished with 22 whiffs on 87 pitches. He offered the chance at a comeback, and the offense almost took it.