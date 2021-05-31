The Cavaliers (14-4) won the 2019 title, defeating Yale on Memorial Day. Last year’s tournament was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alex Rode made 12 saves for the Cavaliers, none bigger than stuffing Maryland faceoff man Luke Wierman in the final five seconds to preserve the victory. Rode became the first goalie in program history to start on two different national champions.
Virginia claimed its seventh NCAA tournament title. It has won six consecutive title games dating back to 1999.
Logan Wisnauskas had five goals for the third-seeded Terrapins (15-1), whose hopes of becoming the first undefeated champion in Division I since Virginia in 2006 came to an end. Maryland fell to 3-12 all-time in title games.
Tewaaraton Award finalist Jared Bernhardt had two goals and three assists. He finished his five-year career at Maryland with a school-record 202 goals, and his 99-point season this year broke a school mark that had stood since 1963.
Maryland knotted it at 11 in the third quarter, only for Virginia to rip off five consecutive goals to seemingly put it away. Moore scored with 11:04 to get it to 16-11, and the Cavaliers kept Maryland off the board until Wisnauskas’ goal with 6:13 left.
The Terps would add three more in a little more two minutes to pull within 16-15, but Moore scored in transition off a Cade Saustad feed with 3:35 left to make it 17-15.
Maryland narrowed the margin to 17-16 on Anthony DeMaio’s goal with 10.8 seconds left, setting up the frantic final play.
The combined 33 goals matched the title game record, first set in 1975 when Maryland defeated Navy, 20-13m and later tied in 1983 when Syracuse edged Johns Hopkins, 17-16.
