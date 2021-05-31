By then, the Wizards had sensed the moment was theirs for the taking, and they followed through with a 122-114 win. They unleashed all of the brute strength they lacked in Games 2 and 3 of this Eastern Conference first-round playoff series and used an athletic second quarter to take control before letting the 76ers back in it late. They managed to close the game in part by hacking Ben Simmons late in the fourth quarter, sending him to the foul line four times in the final three minutes to regain possession quickly.
The 76ers still lead the series 3-1 and will host Game 5 on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.
“It’s always tougher to get that fourth one,” Wizards guard Bradley Beal said. “The pressure is usually on that team to close it out. ... I said it last game: Just embrace it. Embrace where we are, embrace us being down in a series where we are. It’s one game at a time — that’s where our focus and mind-set needs to be.”
Washington had worked its way to a 14-point lead in the third quarter as it had more freedom to attack the paint without the threat of Embiid, but the Wizards got sloppy and committed five turnovers in the period as well. Its offense stagnated in the fourth, with Beal and Russell Westbrook dribbling and searching for shots as Philadelphia surrounded them both on defense.
Beal, despite a relatively subpar 9-for-23 shooting night, led the Wizards with 27 points and added four rebounds and four assists, but it was the role players who kick-started the turnaround.
Washington began the game with more fire than it showed in Games 2 and 3 — and still ended up in an 11-point hole. But when the 7-foot Embiid left the court just before the end of the first quarter, the Wizards put some oomph behind their moves.
Washington had seven blocks in the first half, including one by Davis Bertans — not exactly known for hanging around the low post — and another by Ish Smith, who is 6 feet tall. It seemed no one wanted the season to end.
Third-string center Robin Lopez had checked in just over five minutes into the game, after Daniel Gafford and Alex Len had collected two quick fouls apiece. Wizards Coach Scott Brooks had little choice but to send the 33-year-old onto the court, but Lopez soothed all of Washington’s worries by rattling off 14 points in less than 13 minutes of playing time in the half, backing and spinning his way to the basket for hook shot after hook shot.
Rui Hachimura was at his most aggressive as well, at one point late in the second quarter poking the ball away from Danny Green before spotting up for a three-pointer. His shot clanked off the rim, but Westbrook was there to leap, catch the rebound and slam home a putback dunk that got the fans at Capital One Arena out of their seats.
“I was talking to Ish Smith before the game,” Hachimura said. “He told me: ‘We have nothing to lose. We have to ball out.’ ”
Smith’s block led to a fast-break dunk for Hachimura less than two minutes later to put the Wizards up two, their first lead of the game and what appeared to be their first taste of fun since Game 1.
Hachimura had 20 points and 13 rebounds in his first breakout game of the series. Westbrook had another triple-double; he was a game-time decision with a right ankle sprain but moved just fine to accumulate 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists.
Lopez ended up with 16 points. Gafford, making his first start with the Wizards as Brooks wanted to inject his lineup with speed and athleticism, had 12 points, four rebounds and five blocks.
Philadelphia’s offense wobbled without Embiid. The 76ers notched their worst shooting percentage of the series — 41.7 percent — as Tobias Harris led the way with 21 points. Simmons had 13 points and 12 rebounds. He made 5 of 11 tries from the foul line.
Fan on the court
Game 4 featured another fan incident, which is becoming a frequent occurrence in these playoffs. In the third quarter, a spectator ran onto the court during play and attempted to touch the backboard of one of the baskets before he was tackled by a Capital One Arena special police officer.
Monumental Sports and Entertainment said in a statement that the fan will be banned from the arena and charges will be pursued with D.C. police.
During Game 2, a fan at Wells Fargo Center dumped popcorn on Westbrook’s head as he headed to the locker room. In New York’s Madison Square Garden, a fan spit on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, and in Boston a fan threw a water bottle that nearly hit Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.