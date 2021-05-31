By then, the Wizards had sensed the moment was theirs for the taking, and they followed through with a 122-114 win. They unleashed all of the brute strength they lacked in Games 2 and 3 of this Eastern Conference first-round playoff series and used an athletic second quarter to take control before letting the 76ers back in it late. They managed to close the game in part by hacking Ben Simmons late in the fourth quarter, sending him to the foul line four times in the final three minutes to regain possession quickly.