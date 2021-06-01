Medina Spirit, the embattled Kentucky Derby winner, will skip this race while his trainer, Bob Baffert, has been banned by the New York Racing Association pending further investigation into the horse’s post-Derby drug test. The surprise winner of the Preakness, Rombauer, drew post No. 3 for the Belmont and is listed at 3-1 odds on the morning line. Essential Quality, fourth in the Kentucky Derby, is the favorite at 2-1 odds.
Post time: Saturday, 6:49 p.m. Eastern, NBC.
No. 1 Bourbonic (15-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche
This dark bay Bernardini colt shocked everyone with a last-to-first effort under Carmouche at odds of 72-1 to record an upset in the nine-furlong Grade 2 Wood Memorial this spring. His effort in the Kentucky Derby, however, fell flat, and he finished 13th.
He will likely underwhelm again in the Belmont. Bernardini never won past the classic distance of 1¼ miles despite his sire, A.P. Indy, taking the Belmont Stakes in 1992. None of his progeny has won a graded stakes on dirt at the 1½ mile distance, either.
No. 2 Essential Quality (2-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Luis Saez
The Kentucky Derby favorite is the only son of Tapit in this field, making him a bona fide contender for the third leg of the Triple Crown. Since 2013, nine Tapit colts have lined up for the Belmont Stakes; three have won and four other finished no worse than third.
No. 3 Rombauer (3-1)
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Jockey: John Velazquez
This year’s Preakness winner is short on inherited speed and long on inherited stamina, a precarious combination for this particular race. Over the past seven times the Belmont has been run at 1½ miles, horses with this type of pedigree are 0 for 16, with just one finish in the money by Destin, second in 2016.
No. 4 Hot Rod Charlie (7-2)
Trainer: Doug O'Neill
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Hot Rod Charlie, third by a length behind Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby, won the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby in March and should be considered a strong contender for Saturday’s race. This son of Oxbow, second in the Belmont in 2013, has a good balance of inherited speed and stamina that typically allows for a strong showing at 1½ miles.
No. 5 France Go de Ina (30-1)
Trainer: Hideyuki Mori
Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jr.
Besides a Triple Crown victory, this horse’s connections have a chance to win the $1 million bonus offered to any Japan-based horse who wins the Belmont Stakes — and to deliver Mori’s first win in North America. And while Mori thinks his colt is bred to stretch out in distance to 12 furlongs successfully, his pedigree suggests otherwise.
France Go de Ina inherited seven times as much speed as he did stamina, a dosage index at a level that’s never been found in a Belmont Stakes winner since the race began in 1940.
No. 6 Known Agenda (6-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Known Agenda, winner of the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in March, is no stranger to the New York circuit. Pletcher’s colt broke his maiden in his second start traveling nine furlongs at Aqueduct and followed that up with a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes in December at the same track.
No. 7 Rock Your World (9-2)
Trainer: John Sadler
Jockey: Joel Rosario
The winner of the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby is built for the 1½-mile slog at the Belmont. The two-time stakes winner inherited plenty of stamina from his mare line, which includes 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker, and has shown the speed necessary for a win at Belmont this weekend. Consider him a major contender.
No. 8 Overtook (20-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Manny Franco
It took three tries for Overtook to graduate to the non-maiden ranks and he followed that up with two solid efforts in graded stakes races: a second-place finish in the Grade 3 Withers Stakes at Aqueduct and a third-place finish in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park.
Don’t dismiss him off those efforts. He could be a threat on Saturday at 12 furlongs. This son of Curlin (who was second in the Belmont in 2007) has stamina influence from grandsire A.P. Indy (the 1992 Belmont Stakes winner) on the bottom of his pedigree, and it could be enough to hit the board for the third time in a row.