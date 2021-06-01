Bertans had 15 points on a 4-for-7 shooting night Monday in which he made 3 of 6 attempts from three. His performance has wavered drastically throughout the series, dipping to its lowest point in Game 2 when he fouled out after 23:43 without scoring a point.
But as Monday showed, Bertans can be a difference-maker when he is hot and the Wizards are in desperate need of shooters against the 76ers. For all but Game 4, when center Joel Embiid left the game after one quarter with right knee soreness following a hard fall under the basket, Philadelphia’s defense is packing the paint and prohibiting Washington from getting into the lane where its offense is most effective. One fewer shooter means the task is that much easier for Philadelphia, which is awaiting news on Embiid.
The MVP finalist is scheduled for an MRI exam Tuesday, according to 76ers Coach Doc Rivers.
As for Bertans, his injury probably closes a trying year. The 28-year-old Latvian signed a five-year, $80 million contract this offseason but his numbers dipped from a career-high 15.4 points while shooting 42.4 percent from long range (sixth best in the league) in the 2019-20 season to 11.5 points on 39.5 percent shooting from three this year.
The Wizards lost starting center Thomas Bryant to a partial ACL tear in early January and wing Deni Avdija to a hairline fibula fracture in late April.