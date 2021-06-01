“This team is loaded. They’ve got a lot of veteran guys, savvy guys,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said Tuesday before reports about Embiid’s status emerged. “Dwight Howard started in playoffs for many years, played in a Finals. Mike Scott, we’ve had him. I know how he can impact games. . . . We’re treating it as everybody’s healthy and preparing for all, and if we have to make adjustments, we will. Our guys did that in the second half [Monday]. Sometimes you have a letdown when their best player gets hurt, but I don’t think our guys had a letdown at all. We came after it that second half with that toughness, that fight; we didn’t want the season to end.”