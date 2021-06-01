On the Wizards’ end, forward Davis Bertans will miss significant time because of a right calf strain for the second time this season, leaving Washington down a key shooter heading into a must-win Game 5 in Philadelphia. An MRI exam Tuesday revealed the three-point specialist has a Grade 2 calf strain and is expected to need four to six weeks to recover, according to people with knowledge of the situation. ESPN was first to report the injury.
The 76ers lead the series 3-1 as it returns to the Wells Fargo Center.
Bertans’s absence and Embiid’s potential absence tilt the matchup in an intriguing way. Without Philadelphia’s 7-foot center patrolling the paint, eighth-seeded Washington is better able to play to its strengths on offense, sending its guards driving into the lane and getting out in transition as it did in a 122-114 win Monday.
But without Bertans, a threat from the perimeter despite shaky performance in the playoffs so far, Philadelphia’s defense has one less shooter to worry about and could more easily pack the paint on defense.
“This team is loaded. They’ve got a lot of veteran guys, savvy guys,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said Tuesday before reports about Embiid’s status emerged. “Dwight Howard started in playoffs for many years, played in a Finals. Mike Scott, we’ve had him. I know how he can impact games. . . . We’re treating it as everybody’s healthy and preparing for all, and if we have to make adjustments, we will. Our guys did that in the second half [Monday]. Sometimes you have a letdown when their best player gets hurt, but I don’t think our guys had a letdown at all. We came after it that second half with that toughness, that fight; we didn’t want the season to end.”
Embiid is averaging 24 points in the playoffs. Even without him, the 76ers are a deep, experienced team with shooting threats Tobias Harris (averaging a team-best 24.3 points in the playoffs), Danny Green and Seth Curry capable of dictating the game from the perimeter.
The 76ers are accustomed to adjusting without Embiid; they went 10-11 without him in the regular season. They were clearly out of sorts Monday after losing him midgame, but a full day to prepare for the possibility of playing without him is a different situation entirely.
“Once Jo came out, I don’t think we were moving the ball as well, we weren’t playing team ball for a minute,” Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons said Monday. “And then also not getting stops, which is a huge part of our offense. We want to be able to push the ball. … There were spurts where we had good moments, but we didn’t get enough easy looks.”
Bertans, who had an inconsistent regular season marred by injury and a bout with the coronavirus, was on his way to turning in his strongest game of the series Monday night before he left in the third quarter with the injury.
He had 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting, making 3 of 6 attempts from three-point range. His performance has wavered drastically during the series, dipping to a low in Game 2 when he fouled out after 23:43 without scoring a point.
But as Monday showed, Bertans can be a difference-maker when he is hot. Washington is shooting just 26.7 percent from three-point range in its four playoff games and desperately needs Bertans’s shooting ability and his length on the perimeter. At 6-foot-10, the forward helped Washington match up with Philadelphia’s big starting lineup.
Now, Bertans’s injury probably closes a trying year. The 28-year-old Latvian signed a five-year, $80 million contract in the offseason, but his numbers dipped from a career-high 15.4 points while shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range (sixth best in the NBA) in 2019-20 to 11.5 points on 39.5 percent shooting from the perimeter this year.
His injury is just the latest for the Wizards. They lost starting center Thomas Bryant to a partial ACL tear in January and wing Deni Avdija to a hairline fibula fracture in April.