The scary part of this slump for the Mets is that the root cause of Lindor’s struggles are that they aren’t a by product of bad bounces, hard outs or changes in pitchers’ approach to the once-feared slugger. Based on the exit velocity and launch angle on each ball in play, we would expect Lindor to be batting .217 with a .347 slugging average, barely worthy of a place in the starting lineup let alone one of the largest contracts in major league baseball. His expected weighted on-base average, which takes into account how a player reached base instead of simply considering whether a player reached base, would be a mere .294 instead of his actual wOBA of .258. While that seems like an improvement, the league average wOBA is .331. In other words, even if Lindor was getting the luck he deserved he would still be a below-average hitter this season.