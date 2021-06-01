“I don’t think most people thought about a female athlete’s mental health in that interview room until now,” Hogshead-Makar said in an interview. “It was obvious Naomi Osaka didn’t like news conferences, but few appreciated that she is just 23 and that she found them torturous. She was expected to deliver substantive responses that many tenured professors would have struggled to provide. It is embarrassing that we are only now recognizing the humanity of our athletes.”