Lessard and Manager Dave Martinez had visited after the game’s first hitter, once Strasburg issued a four-pitch walk to Ronald Acuña Jr. He appeared to flex his right hand or forearm before they jogged out of the dugout. An inning later, Strasburg was replaced by reliever Austin Voth, who stranded a runner on second by striking out Acuña with a 95 mph fastball. This was Strasburg’s third start since he returned from spending more than a month on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The possibility of him returning there is suddenly very real.
It was both a familiar and frustrating blow for these Nationals, who entered Tuesday 21-29 and on a five-game losing streak. Strasburg, 33, has thrown only 26⅔ innings since signing a seven-year, $240 million contract in December of 2019. He missed almost all of last season because of carpal tunnel surgery on his right hand. Earlier this season, during a rough start in St. Louis, cameras captured Strasburg rubbing his shoulder and the base of his neck between innings. He insisted nothing was wrong, yet headed to the IL before his next appearance.
In his past two starts, he flashed a solid curveball but struggled with his overall command. Against the Braves, he appeared out of sync from the beginning.
The four-pitch walk to Acuña was the first sign. From there, Strasburg’s fastball velocity hovered between 89 and 90 mph, well below his season average of 92.1. To end the first, he struck out Dansby Swanson on a high pitch that registered as an 89 mph “change-up” on the scoreboard. But it was actually the best heat he could muster.
Once that inning ended, Strasburg went straight to down the tunnel, as he normally does. He was quickly followed by Lessard, Martinez and pitching coach Jim Hickey, who then convened in the dugout. Strasburg hit for himself, attempting two bunts before he struck out looking. There was little to not activity in the bullpen, with reliever Paolo Espino loosening his arm by throwing a weighted ball against the wall. Then Strasburg walked leadoff batter Abraham Almonte and William Contreras rocked that line drive right at him.
Martinez and Lessard looked at each other, talked a bit and headed up the dugout steps. Strasburg stood on the side of the mound and tried to keep them from visiting again. But he soon walked away with Lessard, his night done after 1⅓ innings, one hit, one earned run, two walks and that strikeout of Swanson. Voth took over with the scored tied 1-1.