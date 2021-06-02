It’s the Orioles first winning streak since a three-game run April 29-May 1 and their first series victory since taking two of three from the Seattle Mariners early last month, capped by John Means’ no-hitter May 5.
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, the Orioles pulled even on a throwing error when Twins second baseman Nick Gordon tossed the ball over first baseman Willians Astudillo’s head while trying to turn a double play, allowing Stewart to score from third.
Stewart hit a towering home run to right field after a two-out walk to Freddy Galvis in the fifth inning, and Mountcastle’s sixth home run of the year scored three in the seventh and gave the Orioles a big cushion they’d need.
Rookie Tyler Wells pitched three innings in relief of Matt Harvey and allowed just one hit and no runs to get the win.
— Baltimore Sun