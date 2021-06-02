In ending their 14-game losing streak Tuesday and winning again Wednesday night, this time a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins before an announced 5,945 at Camden Yards, the Baltimore Orioles reversed course with a difficult tack: pile on the runs early and hold on for dear life.

Minnesota sliced a big Orioles lead late and brought the tying run to the plate again Wednesday, but a few big swings from DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle, plus a largely impressive performance from the Orioles’ shorthanded pitching staff, sent them into their first day off since before the losing streak began with a 19-37 record and feeling good.

It’s the Orioles first winning streak since a three-game run April 29-May 1 and their first series victory since taking two of three from the Seattle Mariners early last month, capped by John Means’ no-hitter May 5.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, the Orioles pulled even on a throwing error when Twins second baseman Nick Gordon tossed the ball over first baseman Willians Astudillo’s head while trying to turn a double play, allowing Stewart to score from third.

Stewart hit a towering home run to right field after a two-out walk to Freddy Galvis in the fifth inning, and Mountcastle’s sixth home run of the year scored three in the seventh and gave the Orioles a big cushion they’d need.

Rookie Tyler Wells pitched three innings in relief of Matt Harvey and allowed just one hit and no runs to get the win.

