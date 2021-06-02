“Everywhere you go, unfortunately, this stuff has happened or continues to happen,” Johnson said of police brutality and systemic racism. “It became national attention here, but we’re kidding ourselves if we think social injustice is not all across this country. What we can do is change the city, and we can work to correct it. In my own way, I’m ready to do that and prove that. I’m not going to shy away from the impact we can have. I understand what this position means and what it can do. If I can create a vision and a dream for young people, I want to do that. People look at sports for a break, but they also look for answers in the way we treat each other, trust each other, play for each other, the way we compete. We want to be an example of that kind of character.”