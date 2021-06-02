After Rivera’s news conference concluded Wednesday, he ushered in his backup quarterback with the call of, “Yo, Rocky, your turn!” Quarterback Taylor Heinicke appeared, looking like a boxer with a bandage above his right eye. The quarterback explained that last week, it was hot during practice and Rivera told the players they didn’t have to wear their helmets. On one play, while going half-speed, he caught an elbow from one of the running backs.