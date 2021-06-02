Lillard became the eighth player in NBA history to score at least 55 points in a playoff game, joining Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson as well as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. The six-time all-star also broke his own franchise postseason scoring record for the Blazers, which he previously set with a 50-point effort in Game 5 of a 2019 first-round series against the Thunder.
“It don’t matter,” Lillard said of his record-setting night. “We lost the game. At this point, all that matters is we can’t lose another game in this series. We go out there and play to win the game. We came up short. … I’m a grown man. We lost a game. It ain’t my first time losing. If I don’t put it behind me and hold onto it, it’s going to get in the way of the next one. … Ain’t no moral victory.”
Denver held off Lillard’s onslaught and survived two overtime periods to claim a 147-140 home victory in Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead in a rematch of a fierce 2019 second-round showdown. Portland won that series in seven games after beating Denver, 140-137, in a four-overtime marathon in Game 3.
Lillard’s remarkable shooting night saw him make 17 of his 24 field goals, 12 of his 17 three-pointers and 9 of his 10 free throws. He added 10 assists, six rebounds and three blocks in a game-high 52 minutes, helping Portland dig out of a 22-point second-quarter deficit.
“I’ve seen [Lillard] hotter than that, believe it or not,” Blazers guard CJ McCollum said. “I think he had 12 threes, but I’ve seen him score 60. The degree of difficulty to hit some of those shots is godlike. It’s a shame we wasted one of the all-time performances by not being more supportive for him.”
Down the stretch, Lillard, who has twice won playoff series with game-winning buzzer-beaters, was as timely as ever. With Portland trailing 121-118 in the closing seconds of regulation, he drilled a step-back three-pointer over Michael Porter Jr. to force overtime.
In the first extra period, the Nuggets built an eight-point lead with two minutes to play before Lillard hit three consecutive three-pointers over the final 60 seconds. On the first, he stepped well beyond the three-point line to hit over Nikola Jokic. On the second, he slammed on the brakes to free himself from Austin Rivers for a step-back. On the third, down by three with less than 10 seconds left, Lillard uncorked a turnaround over Shaquille Harrison to force a second overtime.
“I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words,” Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wrote on Twitter. “God mode. This a spiritual experience.”
Denver pulled away in the second extra period, with Porter drilling a go-ahead three-pointer with less than two minutes to go before Portland’s offense finally went cold. Jokic finished with a team-high 38 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks, calling it “a pleasure to be on the court to witness” Lillard’s night. Porter added 26 points and 12 rebounds in the pivotal win.
Game 6 between the Blazers and Nuggets is set for Portland’s Moda Center on Thursday. If Portland loses, it will exit in the first round for the second straight year and the fourth time in the past five seasons.
“It was the best playoff performance I’ve ever seen,” Blazers Coach Terry Stotts said. “[Lillard] gave it his all. Obviously, he made a lot of shots. He gave it his all. We’re all disappointed. I have empathy for Dame. I have empathy for everyone on our team. Now is not the time for empathy. Now is the time to come back and regroup for Game 6. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”