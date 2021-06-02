Before he could enter the locker room tunnel, Irving was nearly hit by a water bottle thrown by a Celtics fan, who was later arrested on a felony assault charge. Over the next 48 hours, prominent former Celtics publicly objected to Irving’s act. “You can’t do that,” Kevin Garnett wrote on Instagram. “You step on Lucky, you step on everybody that played for that team,” Glen Davis added.
The current Celtics, or what was left of them, were more blasé, playing hard enough in a 123-109 Game 5 loss on Tuesday to keep the final score respectable, but not well enough to truly threaten the Nets. Boston conceded open dunks and steered clear of hard fouls and trash talk; Irving, who lounged with Kevin Durant and James Harden on the sideline for the game’s final two minutes, was greeted with concessionary hugs from his opponents once the final buzzer sounded.
This Celtics campaign, marked by disappointments and indignities, ended with a whimper of wounded pride, leading longtime president Danny Ainge to step down Wednesday after 18 years in the front office. Brad Stevens, Boston’s coach for the past eight seasons, has been promoted to president and a new coach will be hired to replace him.
“Helping guide this organization has been the thrill of a lifetime, and having worked side-by-side with him since he’s been here, I know we couldn’t be in better hands than with Brad guiding the team going forward,” Ainge said in a statement.
After reaching the Eastern Conference finals in the Disney World bubble, Boston lost Gordon Hayward in free agency and never found its mojo once games began. Kemba Walker dealt with an early-season knee injury, Jayson Tatum endured a nasty bout with covid-19 and Jaylen Brown suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Along the way, Stevens was saddled with unbalanced lineups and got precious little from Ainge’s biggest acquisitions, Tristan Thompson and Evan Fournier. The Celtics tumbled out of the top tier of East contenders into the play-in round; their first-round loss to the Nets was a formality, with Brown, Walker and Robert Williams all missing time in the series.
Of course, Stevens isn’t inheriting an empty cupboard thanks to Tatum, the 23-year-old all-star forward who sparkled with 50-point performances in a play-in win over the Washington Wizards and in a Game 3 victory over the Nets. Brown’s growth, which led to his first all-star selection, was another key development for a franchise that regressed following three trips to the conference finals in the previous four years.
“We never got a true look at this team this year, but I think we have enough information that shows we need to get better,” Stevens said Tuesday. “I just told the team, in a lot of ways, it was as hard of a year as any of us has been through.”
Tatum, Walker, and Marcus Smart all cited injuries and covid-19 absences to explain Boston’s early exit on Tuesday, but it was time to ask real questions about the Celtics’ longer-term outlook. Outside of Tatum and Brown, Boston’s rotation suddenly has a lot more questions than answers.
The list of concerns starts with Walker, who at 31 was a far cry from the all-star point guard that Boston acquired in 2019. Walker’s scoring, shooting efficiency and ability to get to the rim all dipped as he dealt with injuries, and it’s still not clear whether he can be a consistent impact-making presence in the postseason. Trading Walker for an upgrade at that spot could prove difficult — he is owed $36 million next season and holds a $37.7 million option for 2022-23 — so Boston is probably stuck hoping that a full offseason can help him recapture his form.
“It wasn’t the greatest season for me personally,” Walker said. “I’m planning on having a big summer and getting myself feeling good again. This is just an important time for me. It’s been really tough. I came to Boston to be a part of those special runs and high-intensity games and fans going wild, and I wasn’t able to be a part of that unfortunately. I’ve just got to get right.”
With Tatum, Brown and Walker all locked into large contracts, Boston’s flexibility will once again be limited. The years of hoarding countless extra draft picks are over, and the Celtics’ young bench group left much to be desired. While Ainge constructed Boston’s 2008 title, executed a well-regarded blockbuster deal in 2013 and had draft wins with Tatum and Brown, his recent work targeting free agents and constructing trades for supporting pieces left a lot to be desired. The departures of Irving and Hayward, along with Al Horford, left Boston thin at key positions.
Fournier, who arrived in a midseason deal, is due a new contract, but he’s a one-way player who will be easy to overpay. Boston’s lackluster front line rotation received nice contributions from Williams, but Thompson is nothing more than a placeholder. Boston dropped from fourth to 13th in defensive efficiency this season, and it came by that statistical slippage honestly. Co-owner Wyc Grousbeck referred to Stevens as a “special basketball mind” in a statement, entrusting him to “lead us into the next great era of Celtics basketball.”
“I’m excited to tackle this new role, starting with a wide ranging and comprehensive search for our next head coach,” Stevens said in a statement. “I love the Celtics, and know the great honor and responsibility that comes with this job. I will give it everything I have to help us be in position to consistently compete for championships.”
While Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith should show improvement as they are all 23 years old or younger, Stevens’ surest path back to contention starts with Tatum. In his fourth season, the St. Louis native averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists — all career-highs — and displayed a more assertive approach to finishing off wins in close games.
To this point, Tatum has been the most talented piece on well-balanced rosters. Going forward, he must become a full-fledged franchise player, carrying the organization through slumps, setting a sharper tone with his leadership and asserting himself when possible in the pursuit of free agents.
“I know there are a lot of people out there that have their own opinions on how I should lead or my demeanor, things like that,” Tatum said. “The cool part is that doesn’t matter. I get to be myself and not really have to listen to how people think I should lead. I know what I bring to this team, from that standpoint, and how I communicate. I’ve made strides regardless of what people on the outside think.”
Tatum maintained Tuesday that he has no interest in off-court powerbroking, noting that he would leave the “business side … to the front office.”
“Am I mad that we lost? I’m mad,” he said. “I’m sure I could make suggestions [about the roster]. I feel like everybody has their job. I just think my job is to show up and play basketball and not to suggest trades or who to bring in or let go. That’s not what I do.”
To keep up in the “Superteam” era, though, Tatum must start to consider how involved he can become in roster construction and big-picture strategy with Stevens at the helm. The player-driven Nets loom as top contenders for years to come, with Durant and Irving deciding to team up before a win-now blockbuster trade added Harden to the mix. In recent years, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard have also played active roles in helping build contending cores by sacrificing draft capital and young prospects.
Boston’s patient approach fizzled, and now it must decide if and when it is ready to enter the arms race as buyers. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks faced a similar predicament last offseason, eventually opting to go all-in for Jrue Holiday. Tatum needs more help, and he’s matured to the point where he should feel comfortable demanding it from his new front office. For now, Tatum betrayed no hint of the superstar impatience that so often shapes the title picture.
“There’s a lot I can get better at,” he promised. “I’m only 23. I’m not perfect. I had a really, really good year individually. I wish we would have had a better year as a team. But I still have a long way to go, and that’s the best part.”