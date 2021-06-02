The list of concerns starts with Walker, who at 31 was a far cry from the all-star point guard that Boston acquired in 2019. Walker’s scoring, shooting efficiency and ability to get to the rim all dipped as he dealt with injuries, and it’s still not clear whether he can be a consistent impact-making presence in the postseason. Trading Walker for an upgrade at that spot could prove difficult — he is owed $36 million next season and holds a $37.7 million option for 2022-23 — so Boston is probably stuck hoping that a full offseason can help him recapture his form.