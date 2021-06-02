As the league provides that help, various incidents — including one in which Santangelo showed up for work at Nationals Park only to be turned away — have demonstrated the uneasy relationship between the team and its regional cable network, and highlighted the complicated and delicate dynamics of handling sexual misconduct allegations — in this case, one involving an anonymous accusation and a public figure.
For now, MASN and the Nationals await the results of an MLB investigation that is not guaranteed to bring any more clarity to what already has been made public. Even then, the league’s authority is limited to issuing a recommendation because Santangelo is an employee of MASN.
MASN is jointly owned by the Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles, but controlled by the Orioles. The Nationals, however, have significant say in their on-air talent, including veto power over who calls their games.
Those decisions are made in the upper levels of the Nationals organization and involve multiple people, including ownership, according to people familiar with the decision-making process. No one from the team agreed to be interviewed about the situation.
“The Nationals take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously and continue to call on MASN — his employer — to conduct a thorough investigation,” a Nationals spokeswoman said in a statement.
John McGuinness, a senior vice president at MASN, oversees talent at the network, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The network did not confirm McGuinness’s role and did not make him available to comment.
“MASN takes any such allegation seriously, which is why we immediately notified MLB,” a MASN spokesman said in a statement. “Especially when dealing with anonymous and uncorroborated allegations, due process to protect the privacy of all involved is critical. That’s why it was so surprising that the Nationals would be so public in their accusations, even as MLB continues its investigation.”
Santangelo did not respond to several messages seeking comment. In a previous statement, he said the misconduct allegations were “untrue and did not happen.” “This is not representative of who I am as a man or a professional,” he said in the statement. “I am confident that my name and reputation will be fully cleared.”
‘On my way to the ballpark’
The matter began in late April, when an anonymous allegation of sexual misconduct against Santangelo surfaced on two now-defunct Instagram accounts that offered forums for others to air allegations about men and their conduct anonymously. When Nationals officials learned of the allegation, they emailed a screenshot of it to MASN, according to multiple people familiar with the events, and told the network they were revoking their approval of Santangelo. At that point, MASN alerted MLB, people with knowledge of the process said.
These individuals, like others interviewed for this article, spoke on the condition of anonymity because neither MASN nor the Nationals authorized them to talk about the situation.
Santangelo was not on the broadcast for three games of a weekend series against the Miami Marlins from April 30 to May 2. At the time, neither the network nor the team offered any explanation for his absence.
Santangelo denied the allegation to MASN, according to multiple people familiar with the conversations. MASN would not identify who from the network spoke to Santangelo or what other steps were taken to investigate.
Around the same time, both Instagram accounts were taken down. MASN sent the Nationals a letter that indicated it had completed its investigation and had decided to allow Santangelo to return. The Nationals then reinstated their approval and he returned to the booth to call games against the Atlanta Braves on May 4 and 5. “On my way to the ballpark,” Santangelo wrote on Twitter on May 4. “Can’t wait to see everyone tonight!” The Nationals-Braves game on May 6 aired on YouTube; Santangelo was not part of it, though his name had been included on a promotional news release.
On May 6, another Instagram account, similar in nature to the earlier two, posted an allegation that was similar to the first. The similarities suggested it could be the same accuser and allegation, but the posts were not identical enough for the Nationals to feel certain.
According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, the Nationals called and emailed network representatives May 7, informing them the team had revoked its approval again until the new post could be investigated. According to a Nationals spokeswoman, MASN ignored the organization’s request and allowed Santangelo to broadcast that night’s game.
A MASN spokesman countered that the Nationals made the request to remove Santangelo shortly before the May 7 game began, and it was not feasible to find a replacement announcer. The next day, May 8, the spokesman said, the network was trying to gather more information.
That day, when Santangelo arrived at Nationals Park for an afternoon broadcast, Nationals staff turned him away at the parking garage, according to multiple people with knowledge of the incident. Later that evening, the Athletic published a story in which Santangelo’s accuser, who was not identified, detailed her allegations.
Shortly after the story published, the team and the network acknowledged publicly for the first time the reason for Santangelo’s absence.
The Nationals offered a statement that called the alleged conduct “inconsistent with our values as an organization” and made clear that they “revoked our approval of him as a member of our broadcast team.”
In its statement, MASN said it had referred the matter to MLB as part of the network’s standing policy, stating that, “allegations concerning broadcasters who are former Major League Baseball Players directly to Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations, as is appropriate under the circumstances.
“MASN followed that policy in this instance, previously apprising MLB of this matter such that the league might adequately review it. Those former Major Leaguers acting as on-air media analysts on the network appear only with the advice and consent of the clubs and MLB.”
MLB’s Department of Investigations is headed by Bryan Seeley, a senior vice president and deputy general counsel. It declined to make anyone from that department available to comment. MLB has attempted to reach the accuser, according to a person outside the league office with knowledge of the situation.
A fraught relationship
From the beginning, the relationship between MASN and the Nationals, which was part of the deal to move a franchise to D.C. in 2005, has been fraught. As part of that deal, MASN owns the Nationals’ TV rights in perpetuity, as payment to the Orioles for sharing their geographic territory.
The Nationals agreed to the arrangement but have grown frustrated with the way the Orioles run the network and see their inability to sell TV rights on the open market as a competitive disadvantage. The team has sued MASN for millions in rights fees they believe they are owed, and the lawsuit remains unresolved.
The two sides also publicly sparred ahead of spring training this year, when MASN cut ties with three Nationals commentators — pre- and postgame show hosts Dan Kolko and Bo Porter and sideline reporter Alex Chappell. The Nationals were upset the changes would negatively impact the quality of their broadcasts and also accused MASN of cutting pre- and postgame shows from 30 to 15 minutes. The Nationals ultimately hired Kolko to work on the MASN telecasts and the pre- and postgame shows have remained 30 minutes.
The Nationals have removed their broadcasters in the past. In 2010, when former reliever Rob Dibble, who was then the team’s color commentator, criticized the toughness of Stephen Strasburg — saying, among other things, “Suck it up, kid,” on his radio show — the Nationals decided to revoke their approval of Dibble.
Dibble broadcast only one more game that year; Santangelo took over for him the following spring.
