Around the same time, both Instagram accounts were taken down. MASN sent the Nationals a letter that indicated it had completed its investigation and had decided to allow Santangelo to return. The Nationals then reinstated their approval and he returned to the booth to call games against the Atlanta Braves on May 4 and 5. “On my way to the ballpark,” Santangelo wrote on Twitter on May 4. “Can’t wait to see everyone tonight!” The Nationals-Braves game on May 6 aired on YouTube; Santangelo was not part of it, though his name had been included on a promotional news release.