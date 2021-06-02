“Memphis Grizzlies and Morant family … we are embarrassed and sorry,” Smith tweeted last week after Morant revealed the harassment on Twitter. “The @utahjazz have zero tolerance for offensive behavior. We are committed to creating a respectful, competitive environment.”
The three abusive fans were banned indefinitely from Vivint Arena, and Tee Morant, Ja’s father, confirmed Smith’s offer.
“It was a nice gesture from the Jazz,” Tee Morant told ESPN. “It was unfortunate. It was just a few fans — most of them were great and cheering right alongside with us.”
Tee and Ja’s mother, Jamie, were part of a group of five who were targeted in one of several ugly fan incidents at NBA games as the playoffs opened and spectators were allowed into arenas after the loosening of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. With the Grizzlies down 3-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series, the Morant party will be down one member Wednesday night, though. Jamie Morant will watch from Memphis.
“She said her anxiety couldn’t take it,” Tee Morant said.
He told ESPN last week that one of the fans told him he’d “put a nickel in your back and watch you dance, boy” and another made a sexually explicit remark to Jamie. The third told her to “shut the f--- up, b----.”
As Ja Morant tweeted and Tee Morant said in comments to ESPN, the Morant group was enjoying the game, particularly the give-and-take with fans around them. Those fans confronted the abusive threesome, with one telling Morant, “We hope you’re back Wednesday,” according to ESPN.
Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz called the incident “ridiculous” last week. “The fact that these words are being thrown around to players and their families is ridiculous!” he tweeted. “Enough is enough smh!”
Fans have been punished with immediate ejection, the stripping of season tickets and even arrest for stunts at recent games. A fan threw a water bottle toward Kyrie Irving, who had stepped on Boston’s center-court logo after the Nets beat the Celtics; a Knicks fan spat at Trae Young; a 76ers fan dumped popcorn on the head of the Wizards’ Russell Westbrook in Philadelphia; and a Wizards’ fan briefly stepped onto the court before being tackled by a security guard during a game in Washington.
Wizards Coach Scott Brooks urged people to watch from home if they can’t resist the impulse to take good-natured banter and fandom too far.
“Your thinking is barbaric,” Brooks said Monday night. “Stay home. We don’t need you. We don’t need your dollars. Just stay home. Get away from us. Let the fans that enjoy it, let them be with their families enjoying it and cheer us on, heckle us, scream at us, say we stink and you’re 0 for 6 — we love that.”