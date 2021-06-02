“A place of total ignorance,” Eco wrote, “it shapes the ideal citizen so profoundly that, in extreme cases (and they are many), he refuses to discuss this daily availability he has for empty discussion.”
Although I gain from the media Eco so brilliantly dismembered long before it was even in full throat, I’m often inclined to agree with his critique. But Brown’s torrential refutation of his critics — their jokes about his career, their implications that he had failed — wasn’t mere noise.
For what Brown — whom the Wizards in 2001 made the first high school player picked No. 1 — vigorously critiqued last month, no matter how crudely, wasn’t basketball. It wasn’t even sports, per se.
It was the business that makes sports go, and how it makes sports go. It was about the politics, or politricks, of sports media. It was not about the power of sports media to profit from the games it covers but rather to exploit the societal structures of race and class that create the labor force known as athletes. Brown represented the class that the sports media industry manipulates.
In his response, he at least checked the unprincipled media behavior that has often run unbridled all the way to the bank, particularly off the stereotypical appraisal and framing of actors like him, the Black male athlete who predominates the games we watch.
And most uncomfortably, those media personalities Brown aimed to counterbalance were just like him: Black. A trio of former NBA players — Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson and Gilbert Arenas, one of Brown’s teammates in Washington — wisecracked on a podcast about Brown as a grand NBA failure. They are part of what Boston College media professor Michael Serazio describes as sports media’s “hot-take industrial complex.” As he explained to the Journal of American Popular Culture two years ago, “for what the sports media — and really all news media — have become: a space where most distinctions between reporting and commentary have effectively eroded, confrontation is packaged as entertainment, and trolling turns into a journalistic ideal.”
What Brown, 39, exposed was that there is nothing respectfully journalistic about it.
“I think you guys need to focus and channel that energy to some more real problems,” Brown said to Barnes, Jackson and Arenas in his initial response video while toking on a hookah in a room with superhero figures in his likeness in the background. “The way that we are as Black males, and the way that we look.”
“With Kwame … you’ve got these ad hominems and naming names sort of exchanges between him and other players, and former players and the media,” Thomas Corrigan, who studies political economy and sports media at California State University San Bernardino, said last week in a phone conversation about Brown’s response. “And it increasingly moved into culture war topics, like how Black athletes are treated.
“It raises questions about the extent to which diversification of newsrooms leads toward more diverse fare,” Corrigan said. “If the assumptions that are baked into what we cover, and how we cover it, are sort of institutionalized across the journalism landscape, it’s hard to step outside of regardless of your background. It’s not to suggest that newsroom diversity isn’t valuable, but it might have limits in terms of its capacity to shift narratives.”
Indeed, Barnes, Jackson and Arenas parroted what ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith, also Black and whom I’ve known for years, all but made into a recurring theme about Brown, a running joke.
“You doin’ them White folks’ biddin’, talkin’ ’bout ‘bust,’ ” Brown said, referencing the word used to denigrate him for failing to perform up to expectations of those who picked and projected him to be the first selection in the 2001 draft. “Every Black kid should be a bust then. I put my mama on a golf course at 18. Check my real-life résumé.”
In the end, it included 607 games played for seven teams over 12 NBA seasons, which vested him in the league’s pension after earning him more than $63 million in contracts.
Basketball valued Brown for his athletic talent. Sports media valued Brown for what it celebrated as his shortcomings. It championed him as a face of one of its favorite tropes, the “bust,” for ironically not living up to its predictions. Of course, the coaches and general managers complicit in it all are rarely so stained.
“You take your platform and talk about stupid [expletive],” Brown lit into his critics. “That’s why they give you a platform. When’s the last time you . . . talked about somebody White. Every podcast, every show, they talkin’ about some Black male. White people don’t got to attack us no more.”
The former players refused to contextualize that Brown was one of eight children born in South Carolina to Joyce and Willie Brown, a union his mother broke the kids away from to escape their father’s drug abuse and violent swings that eventually landed him in prison without parole for murder. They didn’t acknowledge that Joyce Brown spirited the kids to her hometown of Brunswick, Ga., to live in that ubiquitous poor black American neighborhood called “the Bottom,” where humanity somehow survives beneath despair. Mom cleaned hotel rooms until her back gave out. Brown’s older brothers became part of the lumpenproletariat until the law caught up with them.
“I’ve been takin’ care of my mama’s bills since my brothers went to prison,” Brown declared on YouTube.
His mother died at 61 in Brunswick during her basketball-playing son’s eighth NBA season.
Brown’s mother lived long enough to witness the attempted assassination of her son’s character. His voice in recent weeks evidenced that he not only survived but flipped the script.
He harnessed a platform in the same sports media industry that commodified its disparaging image of him and, for a moment at least, destabilized it. Jackson apologized. Smith, who has become a kingpin of the capitalist hot-take industrial complex that has come to control public consciousness about sports figures, doubled down.
“It’s 20 years ago since I got drafted,” Brown said on YouTube. “A kid that got my life story, from a free lunch program with no shoes on his feet.
“Ain’t no [Black man] in the NBA a bust.”
Word. Kwame Brown made his own sports chatter, and it proved not to be wasteful at all.