The former players refused to contextualize that Brown was one of eight children born in South Carolina to Joyce and Willie Brown, a union his mother broke the kids away from to escape their father’s drug abuse and violent swings that eventually landed him in prison without parole for murder. They didn’t acknowledge that Joyce Brown spirited the kids to her hometown of Brunswick, Ga., to live in that ubiquitous poor black American neighborhood called “the Bottom,” where humanity somehow survives beneath despair. Mom cleaned hotel rooms until her back gave out. Brown’s older brothers became part of the lumpenproletariat until the law caught up with them.