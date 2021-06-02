After spending most of his nine-year playing career with the San Francisco Giants, Brenly, 67, transitioned to broadcasting, working for the Diamondbacks and as a national analyst for Fox. He was named the Diamondbacks manager in 2001 and led the team to a World Series win over the Yankees that same year. Brenly was fired 79 games into the 2004 season, but restarted his broadcasting career, with stints as an analyst for the Chicago Cubs as well as national work for TBS. He returned to the Diamondbacks booth in 2012.