“When you come out of high school, you may not know adversity in the same way as college guys,” said Irvin, who pitched three years at Oklahoma, in a recent phone interview. “You have only ever dominated, you’re a first-round pick, you get the big bonus. So when Mason first got hurt, with his shoulder, there was more feeling sorry for himself, more asking, ‘Why me?’ Like maybe he didn’t understand why he had to go through this and others didn’t. But that’s stopped now. He is in a really good head space.”