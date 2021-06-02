“The KHRC does not provide comment or updates on the status of ongoing investigations. The KHRC values fairness and transparency, and will provide information to the media and public at the close of an investigation,” Sherelle Roberts, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, told The Post.
Baffert, who has been suspended from racing at Churchill Downs, initially denied that Medina Spirit, who won the Derby at 12-to-1 odds, had been given betamethasone and claimed he had been “wronged” and was a victim of “cancel culture.” He then gave varying explanations for the positive test before admitting that Medina Spirit had been given Otomax, claiming he was unaware the ointment contains betamethasone.
Per Kentucky racing rules, Medina Spirit’s owners had the right to ask for another test of the horse’s blood and urine, samples of which were taken and tested for the first time on May 1, the day of the race. The second test also revealed prohibited levels of betamethasone according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney.
But Robertson said in an email Wednesday that other tests still are being performed on the samples and that those tests will confirm that the presence of the betamethasone was from Otomax, which an antifungal ointment was used to treat a skin rash, and not an injection.
Medina Spirit was allowed to race in the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, after subsequent drug screenings came back clean; he finished third. Baffert did not attend the May 15 race in Baltimore, saying he did not want to become a “distraction.”
Baffert is one of the most successful trainers in horse racing history, with 16 Triple Crown wins entering this year’s Kentucky Derby and 17 wins at the Breeders’ Cup. But according to the records of the Association of Racing Commissioners International (ARCI), Medina Spirit’s positive test is the 30th violation from a Baffert barn over 44 years. Four of the violations have come this decade, all of them entailing drugs that are allowed during training but must clear from a horse’s system before a certain window ahead of race days. Most of the violations resulted in small fines and brief suspensions.