Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski, winner of five national championships and the most games in Division I men’s basketball history, plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season, multiple former players confirmed to The Post.

Krzyzewski spent 41 seasons at Duke during a 47-year coaching career, piling up a remarkable list of accomplishments. He earned more NCAA tournament bids than any other coach (35) and is tied with UCLA’s John Wooden with an NCAA-record 12 trips to the Final Four. A 12-time coach of the year, Krzyzewski, 74, has produced nine national players of the year and 41 first-round selections.

Krzyzewski, who declined multiple NBA coaching offers during his run at Duke, became the U.S. men’s national team coach in 2005 and led that team to an 88-1 record and three Olympic gold medals. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a college coach in 2001 and a member of the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” staff in 2010.

The news of Krzyzewski’s retirement was first reported by Stadium.

Krzyzewski began his head coaching career at his alma mater, Army, in 1975. He took the reins at Duke in 1980, and by 2011, Krzyzewski surpassed his former coach Bob Knight as the Division I men’s career wins leader.

The news of Krzyzewski’s retirement comes two months after longtime rival Roy Williams stepped away from coaching North Carolina in April.