Krzyzewski, who declined multiple NBA coaching offers during his run at Duke, became the U.S. men’s national team coach in 2005 and led that team to an 88-1 record and three Olympic gold medals. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a college coach in 2001 and a member of the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” staff in 2010.
The news of Krzyzewski’s retirement was first reported by Stadium.
Krzyzewski began his head coaching career at his alma mater, Army, in 1975. He took the reins at Duke in 1980, and by 2011, Krzyzewski surpassed his former coach Bob Knight as the Division I men’s career wins leader.
The news of Krzyzewski’s retirement comes two months after longtime rival Roy Williams stepped away from coaching North Carolina in April.