Krzyzewski, who declined multiple NBA coaching offers during his run at Duke, became the U.S. men’s national team coach in 2005 and led that team to an 88-1 record and three Olympic gold medals before stepping aside after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a college coach in 2001 and as a member of the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” staff in 2010.
Krzyzewski began his head coaching career at his alma mater, Army, in 1975. He took the reins at Duke in 1980, and in 2011 Krzyzewski surpassed his former coach Bob Knight as the Division I men’s career wins leader.
The news of Krzyzewski’s plan to retire, which was first reported by Stadium, comes two months after longtime rival Roy Williams stepped away from coaching North Carolina in April.
“Mike’s been fantastic for the game of basketball. He’s been fantastic for college basketball. He’s been fantastic for the ACC and the greatest rivalry in sports, Duke-North Carolina,” Williams told reporters Wednesday. “He’s been a good friend. He’s been a guy I respected a great deal. He made everybody bring their A game for years and years and years. ... He’s just been phenomenal in everything he’s done.”