Krzyzewski never forgot that trip to the Denny’s. He would often bring it up as the night when he realized that if he wanted to succeed at his job, he had to be better. Duke started four freshmen that season: Johnny Dawkins, Mark Alarie, David Henderson and Jay Bilas. A talented point guard named Tommy Amaker was going to be a freshman the following fall. At one point, when Dwyer pointed out that Tom Sheehey, a hard-nosed forward who had orally committed to Virginia, still hadn’t signed and might still be recruitable, Krzyzewski shook his head vehemently.