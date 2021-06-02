The first overall pick in the 2017 draft, Garrett has gone a long way toward justifying that lofty selection. Over 51 NFL games, he has racked up 42½ sacks, 83 quarterback hits and 10 forced fumbles, earning Pro Bowl nods following the 2018 and 2020 seasons.
Garrett, 25, also provided reminders this spring that football isn’t the only sport at which he excels. Videos he and others shared showed a hooper with a ridiculous amount of skill and athleticism for someone packing a listed 272 pounds onto his 6-foot-4 frame.
Early in the offseason, Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said he was fine with his team’s best defensive player dabbling in basketball, as long as Garrett didn’t overdo things.
“I think that’s the key: within reasonable limits,” the 39-year-old coach, whose father Ed Stefanski is a longtime NBA executive, said in February. “They know not to go in some competitive game where they’re going to turn an ankle or catch an elbow or those type of things. If they’re working on their body — which for these guys, that is their lifeblood, is their body — if they’re looking to get more athletic and quicker and stronger, I’m gonna support that within reason.”
Stefanski struck a different tone, though, when the subject of Garrett’s penchant for powerful dunks came up Wednesday in a media session.
“He retired,” Stefanski said. “So congratulations on a great career for Myles, really proud of him. But he’s done.”
Asked if he had needed to have a discussion with Garrett about basketball, Stefanski offered a terse response: “He’s retiring.”
Garrett, who spoke afterward with reporters, appeared to be having a little more fun with the topic.
“Next season, you never know — I might go back to basketball, I might go play baseball, see if I can get on a team,” he said. “There’s more on the horizon, but right now I have to get back to what my main focus is.”
As portrayed in a 2015 Sports Illustrated feature, an older brother’s struggles to fulfill his athletic potential may have helped Garrett realize he needed to focus more on his football career while in high school. Garrett grew up playing basketball with brother Sean Williams despite the fact Williams was over nine years older. Williams grew to be 6-10, got a scholarship to Boston College and was a first-round pick by the New Jersey Nets in 2007, but personal issues, including a habit of marijuana consumption, contributed to him being out of the NBA after parts of four seasons.
“My brother was an example for what not to do,” Garrett told SI then. “The weed, it’s a distraction. A lot of other things can be distractions — girls, other drugs, fame and ego. I don’t want any of that to distract me from my main goal, which is going to the NFL and being the best defensive lineman or player who ever played.”
Now that NFL teams have been reassembling for voluntary offseason workout programs, the Browns may well prefer that Garrett save his energy for the practice fields. Of even greater concern for the franchise could be the chance that its prized pass-rusher injures himself while going for a ferocious jam.
The Kansas City Chiefs reacted quickly in 2019 when videos surfaced that showed superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes showing off his basketball skills.
“No more basketball for Pat,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said at the time, adding, “We were able to nip that in the bud.”
The Browns, who before last season signed Garrett to a five-year contract extension worth $125 million, appear to have accomplished the same goal. In the meantime, Garrett said he ended this phase of his basketball career on a high note. He couldn’t remember exactly what kind of a final dunk it was that he threw down, but claimed it was either a reverse, a double-pump or a windmill.
“I had to go out with a bang,” Garrett said.