Strasburg was replaced on the active roster by right-handed reliever Kyle McGowin. Since McGowin was already in Atlanta with the Nationals’ taxi squad, he was available to pitch at Truist Park on Wednesday.
“We still got plenty of baseball left, and you’re going to help us win games. But we got to get you right,” Manager Dave Martinez said when asked for his message to Strasburg. “So I know it’s frustrating because he feels like he lets the team down, lets me down, but that’s something that we don’t even think about.”
Strasburg flew to Washington on Wednesday to be evaluated by Robin West, the team’s lead physician. He was sidelined for most of 2020 because of carpal tunnel surgery on his right hand. This is the 14th stint on the IL of his 12-year career. At the earliest, Strasburg, 32, could rejoin the Nationals on June 12.
But his absence will probably last longer than the minimum 10 days. Even if the strain heals quickly, Strasburg will probably have to throw simulated innings in front of the major league staff, then make a rehab appearance with one of Washington’s affiliates. And that process can’t begin until his neck loosens and the muscle feels close to normal. Strasburg has thrown just 26⅔ innings since signing a seven-year, $240 million contract in December 2019.
Meanwhile, the Nationals will work to fill Strasburg’s spot in the rotation. Erick Fedde is still working back from the coronavirus-related IL after he tested positive May 19. Fedde, who replaced Strasburg on the roster earlier this season, is expected to make a rehab appearance with the Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday. He is the logical option to swap in when ready. But that still leaves it uncertain who will start Sunday against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Martinez said Wednesday that he, General Manager Mike Rizzo and the coaches are “banging our heads right now to try to figure something out.”
Jon Lester faced the Braves on short rest Wednesday, a circumstance caused by rain and a doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brewers last weekend. Patrick Corbin is scheduled to start the series finale in Atlanta, Max Scherzer will match up with the Phillies on Friday, then Joe Ross will take his turn. To finish that series, the Nationals could look to relievers Austin Voth or Paolo Espino for a spot start. They could reach deep onto their 40-man roster, where their depth starters — Ben Braymer and Rogelio Armenteros — have struggled in the young minor league season.
It is all complicated by another absence for Strasburg. It’s a loss the Nationals (22-29) will have to push through.
“I feel for Stephen,” Martinez said. “He missed all of last year. He felt great, wanted to come back and help and he’s had a rough go so far. But we’ll get him back. And once we get him back and he’s healthy, he’s going to help us win games.”