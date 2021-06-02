For all their individual accomplishments across Europe, though, the U.S. artists have not won anything of consequence for their country. On either side of the pandemic shutdown, they have played a whole lot of friendlies.
Starting this week, stakes will rise — and so, too, will expectations.
“Coming off the [club] season a lot of these guys have had, the fans are going to want to see something,” forward Tim Weah said. “We’re just going to have to show it.”
The occasion here is the final stages of the Nations League, a new competition involving teams the Americans will see again in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting this fall.
In Thursday’s semifinals at Empower Field at Mile High, the United States will face Honduras, then Mexico will play Costa Rica. The final and third-place game are scheduled for Sunday.
A trophy is at stake, but of equal importance is an opportunity for Berhalter to continue melding a squad carrying an amplified outlook.
“These guys are growing,” Berhalter said. “The opportunity to play in front of fans and compete for a trophy is what we’re looking for. It’s going to be a great feeling.”
How Berhalter feels after Sunday will tell a lot about where this team stands ahead of the qualifiers. After the failure of an older U.S. squad to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, which ended a string of seven appearances, the burden falls on Berhalter’s young crew to get the program back on track.
It also comes in the wake of a U.S. under-23 select team, made up primarily of MLS players, missing out on an Olympic berth this year.
“We have to manage our expectations because it’s a lot of potential and this group hasn’t had much time to work together,” defender Reggie Cannon said. “We have expectations to win the Nations League and simulate World Cup qualifying. We have a lot coming up. Especially with the young ages, it’s important to find the solidarity of the group.”
Since his appointment in late 2018, Berhalter has sifted through dozens of players in laying a foundation and building depth. Eighteen of the 23 named to the Nations League unit are 25 or younger, including all forwards and all but one midfielder.
The group includes forward Christian Pulisic, 22, who won the UEFA Champions League title with Chelsea on Saturday, and fullback Sergiño Dest, 20, a Barcelona regular. It features Zack Steffen, 26, the backup goalkeeper on Champions League runner-up Manchester City, and midfielder Weston McKennie, 22, a regular with Italian giant Juventus.
Weah, 21, won the French Ligue 1 championship with Lille, and forward Gio Reyna, 18, is a prominent figure at German titan Borussia Dortmund.
“Even I feel old!” Weah said of last week’s training camp in Switzerland, which included Bayern Munich defender Justin Che, 17, who did not make the Nations League roster. “I feel like this generation can do big things.”
Berhalter’s challenge has been getting key players on the field at the same time. Pulisic, Dest and McKennie have played together once, in September 2019 for Dest’s debut.
In a friendly Sunday in Switzerland, Dest and McKennie started but Pulisic wasn’t available because of the Champions League final a day earlier. Reyna and German-based midfielder Tyler Adams, 22, and forward Josh Sargent, 21, complete a six-man base; there have never been more than four of them in the same starting lineup.
Adams was not in uniform Sunday because of injury and seems questionable for the Nations League.
“Once we are able to have that time together, we can improve,” McKennie said. “The great thing is the way we want to attack, the way we want to defend, is the same no matter who is on the field.”
Berhalter’s formula has remained consistent: heavy pressure on opposing defenders with the ball, quick transition from defense to attack and an aggressive posture throughout most of the match.
It does not always work. Switzerland exposed gaps and lapses to create a wealth of opportunities, especially in the second half, during a 2-1 comeback victory that ended the Americans’ nine-game unbeaten streak. The Swiss could have scored six goals.
Berhalter couldn’t pin the defeat entirely on inexperience. The roster included defenders John Brooks, 28, and DeAndre Yedlin, 27, who were on the 2014 World Cup team in Brazil; Sebastian Lletget, 28, who has been playing regularly in midfield; and defender Tim Ream, 33.
The United States prepared for the high-altitude Denver tournament by training at about 5,000 feet in southwest Switzerland, followed by the friendly at about 2,500 feet in northeast Switzerland.
Pulisic played about 25 minutes at sea level in the Champions League final in Porto, Portugal, before traveling to Colorado. Although altitude and the emotional impact from winning the European title after a nine-month season threatened to drain Pulisic, Berhalter dismissed suggestions he might not play Thursday.
“You try telling Christian he can’t play,” Berhalter said.
Concacaf Nations League
Thursday’s semifinals
United States vs. Honduras, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time (CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN)
Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m. (Univision, TUDN)
