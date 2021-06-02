Embiid was injured in the first quarter of the Wizards’ Game 4 win on Monday. He took a hard fall after missing a layup, appeared to land on his lower back and hip area but was rubbing his right knee before walking gingerly to the locker room.
Embiid won’t be the only player missing Wednesday. Washington will be without three-point specialist Davis Bertans, who is out with a Grade 2 right calf strain, according to people with knowledge of the injury.
But the Wizards will still have point guard Russell Westbrook, who is playing on a right ankle sprain, and Bradley Beal, who started the series playing on an injured left hamstring.
Embiid is Philadelphia’s linchpin on both offense and defense; though his 24 points per game during the playoffs is second to guard Tobias Harris’s 24.3 average, the Wizards had no answer for the 7-foot center. With Embiid on the floor, he and point guard Ben Simmons can pass and shoot over Washington with ease and none of the Wizards’ three centers had done much to bother him in the paint. Embiid shot 63.5 percent from the field during the series.
He foiled the Wizards’ guard-heavy lineups time and again on defense by deterring Westbrook, Ish Smith and Raul Neto from getting out in transition and driving hard in the paint.
But Philadelphia has experience playing without Embiid and unlike Monday, when players looked scrambled after losing the center midgame, it has had a day to prepare for his absence. The 76ers are 10-11 without the center this season and have a bevy of experienced, lengthy shooters capable of overpowering Washington at the perimeter. They are shooting 51.1 percent from the field including 38.7 percent from three compared to the Wizards’ 45.1 percent shooting from the floor and 26.7 percent from three.