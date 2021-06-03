When the museum reopened last month after being closed for nearly 16 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, O’Ree had a permanent place just a two-line pass down the hall from Robinson in the form of his own life-size statue, part of a new exhibit dedicated to Black hockey history.
“We view sports as an entry point to larger social and political conversations,” Damion Thomas, the museum’s sports curator, said Wednesday. “The hockey [display] case takes us all the way back to the period of enslavement. Thousands of African Americans escaped from slavery, fought with the British during the American Revolution and the War of 1812, and then left and migrated to Canada.”
O’Ree’s ancestors were among that group of African Americans, whose descendants founded the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes in Nova Scotia in 1895. As noted in the exhibit, butterfly goaltending originated in this league, which was active until about 1930, with players such as Halifax Eurekas goaltender Herbert Allison.
The display also features memorabilia from D.C.'s Fort Dupont Hockey Club, which was co-founded by legendary coach Neal Henderson in 1978 as the oldest minority youth hockey club in the United States, and the Harlem Hockey Club, which was established in New York nine years later.
The exhibit includes trading cards of the NHL’s first four Black players, including former Washington Capitals teammates Mike Marson and Bill Riley, who made their debuts during the 1974-75 season, and a jersey of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft. It also features a stick signed by retired winger Joel Ward, who spent four years of his 11-year NHL career in Washington and whose Game 7 overtime goal to beat the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2012 playoffs remains one of the most memorable goals in Capitals history.
“He’s such an important figure in Caps history,” said Thomas, a Los Angeles native who grew up watching the occasional Kings game or Wayne Gretzky highlight and has become a hockey fan over the past few years going to Capitals games. “While we’re a national museum, we like to tell some local stories as well.”
Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and part-owner Earl Stafford, who are members of the museum’s council, had a hand in the addition of the hockey exhibit. O’Ree, who made his NHL debut for the Boston Bruins on Jan. 18, 1958, told NHL.com he “never imagined” he would be featured in the Smithsonian.
“This is a very special honor for me and my family,” he said.
Meanwhile, the display case adjacent to O’Ree’s statue is already due for an update, to note center Quinton Byfield becoming the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history last year. Byfield was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Kings.
“That’s already in the works,” Thomas said.
