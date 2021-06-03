The exhibit includes trading cards of the NHL’s first four Black players, including former Washington Capitals teammates Mike Marson and Bill Riley, who made their debuts during the 1974-75 season, and a jersey of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft. It also features a stick signed by retired winger Joel Ward, who spent four years of his 11-year NHL career in Washington and whose Game 7 overtime goal to beat the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2012 playoffs remains one of the most memorable goals in Capitals history.