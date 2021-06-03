Next, we turn to pedigree. We are looking specifically for horses that inherited between two and three times more speed than stamina from their pedigree, expressed as a dosage index — a numerical expression of a horse’s pedigree first described in the Daily Racing Form in 1981 — between 2.00 and 3.00. Since 2013, only 33 of the 77 runners entered in the Belmont Stakes had a dosage index in that range, yet that select group accounted for six of the seven winners at the race’s traditional length. (The 2015 Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, is the outlier with a dosage index of 4.33). Over the past 20 times that this race has been run at 1½ miles, 14 winners had a dosage index between 2.00 and 3.00.
The horses that fit the ideal dosage index in 2021 include Hot Rod Charlie, Essential Quality, Bourbonic, and Rock Your World. All four have dosage indexes between 2.00 and 3.00 and three of the four get an added boost of stamina from their mares on the bottom of the pedigree. The exception is Essential Quality, but don’t toss him from the top of your tickets just yet.
Essential Quality failed as the Kentucky Derby favorite, but he likely got the stamina he needs for 12 furlongs from his sire, Tapit, a horse whose descendants have dominated the Belmont Stakes in recent years. The Gainesway Farm stud has had three progeny — Tonalist in 2014, Creator in 2016 and Tapwrit in 2017 — go on to win the Belmont Stakes, making him one of just five stallions to sire three or more winners. Since 2013,10 Tapit colts have entered the gates for the final leg of the Triple Crown; seven have hit the board, finishing no worse than third.
Rock Your World is sired by undefeated Argentine champion Candy Ride, who descends from the Mr. Prospector male line via Cryptoclearance, a son of Fappiano. Cryptoclearance was solid on the Triple Crown trail in 1987, finishing fourth in the Kentucky Derby, third in the Preakness and second in the Belmont Stakes. Rock Your World’s maternal grandsire, Empire Maker, won the Belmont Stakes in 2003 and sired Pioneerof the Nile, who sired American Pharoah, won the Triple Crown in 2015.
Hot Rod Charlie descends from Oxbow, the runner-up of the 2013 Belmont Stakes and son of Awesome Again, the sire of 2019 Belmont Stakes winner Sir Winston. Indian Charlie can be found on the bottom of Hot Rod Charlie’s pedigree. Hot Rod Charlie’s dam, Indian Miss, produced the champion male sprinter of 2019, Mitole.
Post position
Horse
Dosage
Best 3-year-old speed figure
1
Bourbonic
3.00
94
2
Essential Quality
3.00
102
3
Rombauer
1.86
103
4
Hot Rod Charlie
3.00
100
5
France Go de Ina
7.00
84
6
Known Agenda
1.44
101
7
Rock Your World
2.20
102
8
Overtook
3.29
95
It’s clear that Rock Your World, Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie are the standout selections to win Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, and all should be priced accordingly. If you want to take your chances with some of the lesser horses, by all means; just make sure you are getting a fair price. I’ve listed my fair-value odds for Saturday’s race below.
Post position
Horse
Fair-value odds
1
Bourbonic
16-1
2
Essential Quality
9-2
3
Rombauer
10-1
4
Hot Rod Charlie
5-1
5
France Go de Ina
75-1
6
Known Agenda
75-1
7
Rock Your World
2-1
8
Overtook
6-1