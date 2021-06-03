Next, we turn to pedigree. We are looking specifically for horses that inherited between two and three times more speed than stamina from their pedigree, expressed as a dosage index — a numerical expression of a horse’s pedigree first described in the Daily Racing Form in 1981 — between 2.00 and 3.00. Since 2013, only 33 of the 77 runners entered in the Belmont Stakes had a dosage index in that range, yet that select group accounted for six of the seven winners at the race’s traditional length. (The 2015 Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, is the outlier with a dosage index of 4.33). Over the past 20 times that this race has been run at 1½ miles, 14 winners had a dosage index between 2.00 and 3.00.