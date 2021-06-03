Etute was being held at the Montgomery County jail without bond.
“This continues to be a complex, ongoing investigation,” Blacksburg police said in the statement. “This investigation has revealed that Mr. Smith and Mr. Etute were acquaintances. Witnesses have been identified and interviewed, and are cooperating with investigators.”
Etute practiced with the Hokies during spring camp after enrolling midyear from Cox High School in Virginia Beach. He has been suspended from the team, according to the statement from the university, which has authority to suspend any student charged in a felony arrest.
Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente has not spoken publicly about Etute’s arrest.
Blacksburg police, according to the statement, responded to a welfare check at 119 N. Main Street in Blacksburg on Tuesday night and found Smith deceased. Court records indicate authorities have reason to believe Smith had been killed Monday night.
Etute, who ESPN rated a three-star recruit, has been involved in other incidents with law enforcement, according to reports.
Blacksburg police are requesting anyone with additional information regarding the murder case to contact Lt. Josh Teubert at 540-443-1424.
The university also is making counselors available for anyone in need of assistance.