The examples are everywhere. When Mike Davis replaced Bob Knight, removed after 29 years at Indiana, he made the national title game in his second year — then didn’t reach the tourney’s second weekend in the next four years and was let go. The Hoosiers just hired their fifth coach in the 15 years since. John Thompson Jr. made Georgetown an iconic program in the 1980s, and Esherick — his assistant and successor — made only one NCAA tournament in his five-and-a-half seasons at the helm. Pat Summitt won eight national titles and went to 18 Final Fours leading the Tennessee women, so when Warlick merely reached three regional finals in seven seasons, she was a failure by comparison.