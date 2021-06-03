Those accomplishments were easy. What comes next is decidedly not: Scheyer will replace Mike Krzyzewski — he of five national championships and a Division I-record 1,170 victories — as the Blue Devils men’s basketball coach after the 2021-22 season.
The task doesn’t have much to recommend it, as Scheyer will be expected to continue Duke’s run of nearly unparalleled success (until this past season, when the sport was battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Devils had made the NCAA tournament in 35 of 36 seasons), maintain the program’s enticing status to top recruits and take his place as the focal point of the country’s most hated team. And indeed, previous attempts to replace legends have gotten zero-star reviews.
“I didn’t have a lot of fun,” Gene Bartow, who lasted two years as John Wooden’s replacement at UCLA, said of his Bruins stint in 1998, even though he went 52-9 and took one of those teams to the Final Four.
Joe B. Hall replaced Adolph Rupp at Kentucky in 1972, three years before UCLA tabbed Bartow to replace Wooden. Considering his experience in such an unenviable role, Hall once joked that the Bruins should have hired him instead of Bartow.
“Why ruin two lives?” he said.
But Krzyzewski said Thursday that Scheyer, who’s only 33, will be more than up to the task, just as Krzyzewski eventually was up to the task when Duke hired him at the age of 33 in 1980.
“He’s one of the smartest coaches in the country, to be quite frank with you,” he said. “Nobody knows that as well as I know it.”
Like Krzyzewski, Scheyer is a product of the Chicago area, having played prep basketball at suburban Glenbrook North. But unlike Krzyzewski — who once joked that “I was what you would call a role player, which means I couldn’t shoot a lick. In fact, I wasn’t ever supposed to shoot” — Scheyer was immediately pegged as gifted, earning first-team all-state honors in Illinois three times, leading his team to a state title as a junior and drawing comparisons to Larry Bird and Pete Maravich.
The University of Illinois came calling, obviously: Besides the in-state connection and the chance to play somewhat close to home, Scheyer’s high school coach was the brother of then-Illini coach Bruce Weber. But he chose Duke over Illinois, Arizona and Wisconsin because in his eyes, Krzyzewski gave him the best chance of reaching the Final Four.
That decision actually helped prepare him for his role on college basketball’s most loathed team.
“The year after I committed, I’d be at a Cubs game, and people would boo me,” Scheyer said in 2010 ahead of a Duke game in Chicago. “My sister worked for the Blackhawks, and in between periods, I did one of those shooting-the-puck things. They booed me when I went onto center ice.”
Scheyer arrived at Duke just as the program started taking some dents for the first time in decades. As a freshman in 2006-07, the Blue Devils were upset by VCU in the first round, the first time in 11 years they failed to win an NCAA tournament game. The next season, Duke barely slipped past 15th-seeded Belmont in the first round, winning by just a point, before losing to seventh-seeded West Virginia in the second. The Blue Devils finally cracked the tournament’s second week in 2009, but they were throttled by Villanova in the Sweet 16, with Scheyer going 3 of 18 from the field.
But with Scheyer averaging 18.2 points per game as a senior captain, Duke won 18 of its final 19 games, the last of which being a 61-59 win over Butler in the national championship game that was secured only when Gordon Hayward’s half-court heave bounded off the rim.
Scheyer went undrafted, and his playing career suffered a devastating blow when he took a poke to his right eye during an NBA summer-league game, suffering nerve injury and a detached retina that required surgery. After a few more playing attempts with teams in the NBA, Israel and Spain, Scheyer in 2013 joined the long procession of former Duke players to set up camp a few seats down from Krzyzewski as an assistant during games. Soon, it became apparent that he would be the one.
“Jon’s done everything” as a Duke assistant, Krzyzewski said Thursday. “And in the last few years, we’ve taken it up to another level.”
But Krzyzewski, whose 38-47 record over his first three Duke seasons in the 1980s didn’t exactly engender much love from the program’s fan base, also seemed to be aware that Scheyer faces something of a thankless task.
“He’s 33, I was 33 when I was here. My only wish for him is not to replicate my first three years,” Krzyzewski said Thursday.
