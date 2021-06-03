Scheyer arrived at Duke just as the program started taking some dents for the first time in decades. As a freshman in 2006-07, the Blue Devils were upset by VCU in the first round, the first time in 11 years they failed to win an NCAA tournament game. The next season, Duke barely slipped past 15th-seeded Belmont in the first round, winning by just a point, before losing to seventh-seeded West Virginia in the second. The Blue Devils finally cracked the tournament’s second week in 2009, but they were throttled by Villanova in the Sweet 16, with Scheyer going 3 of 18 from the field.