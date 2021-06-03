The Frogs (8-4) will face St. John’s in the DCSAA championship game Sunday afternoon at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.
“Goalkeeping is a really high-risk situation, so that kind of prepares me because it’s a lot in your face and you always have to be ready,” Roy said. “I just try and take that into pitching.”
Maret entered Thursday’s game as an underdog. Not only was Georgetown Visitation (5-2) the tournament’s top seed, but Maret’s roster features just 11 players.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out last year’s softball season, and many of Maret’s players don’t compete on offseason travel teams. When the Frogs returned to practice in late March, many hadn’t played competitive softball in nearly two years.
“My expectations were to have a fun season with my team,” Maret outfielder Izzy Lefkowitz-Rao said. “I didn’t think any of the games were going to matter. Also, I didn’t know how good we were going to be. It’s just been a really fun year, and everything has exceeded my expectations.”
The Frogs’ improvement was evident Thursday. They jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning. But Georgetown Visitation rallied in the bottom of the inning, scoring three times, including an inside-the-park home run.
“I know they’re going to score,” Roy said. “Same thing in soccer. I know if I get scored on, there’s always another opportunity for us to score.”
Roy clamped down, allowing only one base runner over the final two innings. Last week, Maret fell to Flint Hill on a walk-off, and the Frogs were determined to not allow that lapse to recur.
“I’m very optimistic, so every year I come with, ‘We’re going to go for a championship,’ ” Maret Coach Madi Maldonado said. “I felt really good about this year’s team.”
In Thursday’s other semifinal, St. John’s defeated Wilson, 5-0, in five innings to advance to its first DCSAA championship game. Betsy Bromley struck out four batters, and Josephine Todero went 3-for-3 at the plate.