Separately, two additional investors are in negotiations to buy stakes of similar value to Ingram’s. They were not identified but both are believed to be D.C. business figures.
United officials and Ingram’s agent, Paul Bobbitt, said they did not want to comment.
Ingram signed with the Houston Texans in March after two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The former Alabama star is entering his 11th NFL season.
He has attended two United matches this season, including last Saturday’s game against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he met players and staff, said one person close to the team.
His ties to United date to 2019, when he was introduced to Jason Levien, United’s chief executive and co-chairman. At the time, they had dinner and discussed a possible business deal in the future.
Levien has been the face of the ownership group since 2012. He and co-chairman Stephen Kaplan are United’s primary investors. Several individuals have small stakes in the club. Kaplan and Levien had been recently seeking to sell up to 5 percent of the organization, one person said.
Ingram’s involvement comes a few weeks after the Washington Spirit, a National Women’s Soccer League team, bolstering its investment group by adding Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin. Months earlier, the Spirit welcomed several investors, including Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager and former U.S. senator Tom Daschle.
Sportico was first to report of a deal between Ingram and United.
Read more on soccer: